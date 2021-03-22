CONWAY — Six Kennett High cross-country skiers competed with the best the Granite State has to offer the they competed in the N.H. State U16/U18/U20 Championships at the Dublin School on March 13.
Kennett girls were represented in the U18/U20 races by: Shannon Derby, Grace Perley, Lia Anzaldi, Carli Krebs and Kathryn Hawkes.
Gabriel Freedman represented the Kennett boys in the U16 races.
“These races were a stand in for the usual Eastern HS and U16 Championships between New England states in non-COVID times,” explained Steve Vosburgh, Eagles head coach. “Kennett was represented by skiers who made the team through a ranking system comprised of all N.H. races that were held this season featuring highs school and NENSA (New England Nordic Skiing Association) races. This team represents the top 30 athletes girls and boys in New Hampshire and would be the team that normally would race the Eastern Championship races.”
The athletes competed in a 5K classic race followed by a 1K freestyle skicross sprint.
For the boys, in the 22-skier field in the U16 5K classical race, Aiden Bobdaz of GNA won the race in 16:27, while Concord’s Tyler Watt was second in 16:42, and Simon Phipps of Hanover rounded out the podium in third, 16:52.
Freedman was 20th overall all in 20:30.
In the 1K skicross sprint, Phipps took top honors in 2:52.8, narrowly edging Bondaz, 2:52.9 and Watt, 2:53, who were second and third, respectively.
Freedman cracked the top 15 finishers, placing 14th in 3:20.8.
For the girls, in the 5K U18 and U20 race, Catherine Stow of Gilford skied away from the 29-racer field in 18:53.
Essa Bolinger of Ford Sayre was second in 19:21, while Marlia Richer of Dublin XC was third, 19:35.
Derby was the fastest Eagle, placing 22nd overall in 23:32. She was followed by Perley, 24th, 23:44; Anzaldi, 27th, 24:40; Krebs, 28th, 25:21; and Hawkes, 29th, 26:56.
In the 1K sprint, Bolinger took the title in 3:07, followed by Dublin XC teammates Lili Baer, second, 1:09.4 and Richer, 3:10.8.
Hawkes led the girls from Conway, finishing 17th in 3:43.7, followed by Derby, 18th, 3:44; Krebs, 20th, 3:45.8; Anzaldi, 21st, 3:45.9; and Perley, 24th, 3:48.4.
