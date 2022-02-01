CONWAY — Five games in the season, the Kennett High hockey team is looking for some puck luck. The Eagles are looking to recharge their offense after being held to just seven goals in five contests.
KHS has been limited to just one goal in each of its last three contests, including dropping a 4-1 tilt on the road against rival Kingswood at the Pop Whalen Arena in Wolfeboro on Wednesday.
The Eagles currently sit at 1-4 in Division III play, but in fairness to the hometown flock, the boys have played the iron of the league thus far, including two contests against defending champs Berlin-Gorham and state runner-up John Stark-Hopkinton-Hillsboro-Deering. Throw in being sidelined for two weeks due to COVID, along with having the youngest roster in the state (15 freshmen), you can see why there might be a hiccup or two.
“We’re not ones to use excuses,” said Michael Lane, Eagles’ head coach. “Our biggest problem is we’re struggling to find goals. We need some puck luck and a few greasy goals. We’re struggling at the moment. We’re moving lines around trying to find combinations to jumpstart things.”
Against Kingwood (5-6-1 in Division II), the two sides were evenly matched and it was a one-goal game until the final four minutes. The Knights took the lead in the first period on a Ben Libby goal and kept that advantage into the third period.
Kingswood doubled its advantage on a goal from Will Danais, but the Eagles answered quickly with junior Jack Robinson lighting the lamp for the boys from Conway after Noah Keefe battled through a face-off, for the puck to Robbie Murphy and Robinson redirected his shot into the net.
“We were in it,” Lane said. “It was a one-goal game with four minutes left. They scored (Evan Harrington), and added an empty-netter (Austin Emerson). We’ve got to find a formula to get the offense going. It’s up to the coaches to figure that out. Given everything from the weather to COVID, we’ve not really had the practice time to correct our mistakes.”
He added: “We know we’re young, but no one on this team saw us at 1-4 at this point. We know we’re going to have to win close games because we’re probably not going to blow anyone out.”
Lane said goalie Zach Moore “was solid” in net.
“Our (defense) struggled a bit,” he said. “We didn’t have a good game of moving the puck out of the zone.”
Kennett had been scheduled to host Monadnock-Fall Mountain (0-6) at the Ham Ice Arena on Saturday, but the game was postponed due to Winter Storm Kenan. It has been rescheduled to Feb. 13 at 2 p.m.
The Eagles face three games in four days this week, providing Winter Storm Landon doesn’t interrupt things. KHS is scheduled to travel to Laconia Arena on Wednesday (5 p.m.) to play Belmont-Gilford (7-2), then head to Nashua’s Conway Arena to play Hollis Brookline-Derryfield (6-2) on Thursday (6:10 p.m.), and wrap up the weekend by hosting Pembroke-Campbell (4-3) on Saturday (6 p.m.).
In junior varsity action, at Ham Arena on Jan. 21, Kennett beat Somersworth-Coe Brown 5-2 behind a pair of goals by Richie Vargus while Connor Wiggin, Patrick Laughland and Nolan Proulx each netted one.
“It was a good win, and nice to get our younger guys more ice time,” said Lane, who also praised the play of goalie Tanner Smith in the win.
In other news, Kennett Hockey is scheduled to hold it's third annual “Kennett Hockey Fights Cancer Game” on Wednesday, Feb. 9 vs John Stark-Hopkinton-Hillsborough-Deering.
“This year the Eagles will be playing the game for Evan Cicero and the Cicero family,” the team’s Facebook page states. “Evan, a freshman at Kennett High School, is just finishing his last round of treatment for type B-Cell Lymphoma. Kennett Hockey stands with Evan and anyone who has had to fight this disease.”
Lane said each player and coach of the Kennett Hockey team is now accepting pledges.
“The team goal is to have every player collect a minimum of ten $10 pledges (families may choose to pledge more if they so choose),” he said. “On Feb. 9, Kennett Hockey will accept donations at the door for their game vs JSHHD and will also be holding chuck a puck with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Kennett Hockey Fights Cancer Fund. In addition, Kennett Hockey players will be wearing special (green) jerseys to recognize Evan.”
Lane added: “All money raised will be donated to the Cicero Family and Jen’s Friends. Please help Kennett Hockey make this the biggest game to date.”
If you do not know a player or coach, or you are unable to attend the game, donations can be mailed to Kennett Hockey, PO Box 948, Conway N.H. 03818. Please put “Kennett Hockey Fights Cancer” in the check memo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.