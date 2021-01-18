CONWAY — The Kennett High ice hockey team’s mantra this season amid the COVID-19 pandemic “is control what you can control; show up when it’s time to play; and give your all when you’re on the ice.”
That’s exactly what the Eagles did on Saturday night. KHS had been scheduled to play two games with Belmont-Gilford last week, but the Belmont went to remote learning due to the coronavirus, and both games were canceled. It looked like the hometown flock might go the week without a game, but Kearsarge-Plymouth was available and willing to play on Saturday night at the Ham Ice Arena in Conway Village.
The evening, which was Senior Night for Kennett’s five seniors, turned out to be a good one for the Eagles, who opened the 2021 season on a winning note with a 5-3 victory.
“It was good to play a hockey game,” said Michael Lane, Eagles’ head coach. “This season is all about adapting to the situation. I think that may be something we have to do from game-to-game. We can only control what we can control.”
With less than 30 spectators on hand due to COVID protocols (each KHS player was allowed two adult family members to attend; and no visiting fans were permitted), before the puck dropped on Saturday, the Eagles honored their five seniors — Matt Cormier, Colby Hall, Brady Shaw, John Trapela and Bryson Wrobleski — for their commitment and dedication to the program over the past four years.
“It certainly wasn’t the ceremony we would have liked to have had for our seniors,” said Lane, who also served as the master of ceremonies for the player introductions, “but we’re just happy to be playing and glad to recognize these guys for all they have done for the program.”
Following a scoreless first period, Kennett took the lead for good in the second period with Cormier finding the back of the net off a feed from sophomore center Wade Volo.
The visitors had no answer for the line of Cormier, Volo and Hall, which gave the K-P defense fits all night. Volo opened his Kennett scoring account when he converted a pass from Hall to make it 2-0.
“This line had a really good night,” Lane said. “For not really playing together much, they clicked pretty quickly.”
He added: “I’ve got to give everyone credit for adapting on Saturday. We only dressed 10 skaters, which is not what we like to do, but everyone contributed, Noah Keefe, Jack Robinson, James Dumas and Killian McPherson did a lot of things well and saw plenty of ice time.
“We only skate three defensemen (Brady Shaw, Colby Olivier and Sam Seavey). They were tired by the end of the night. I think everyone slept well Saturday night.”
The Eagles carried that advantage into the third period, but it could have been cut in half late in the second but for a spectral save by Wrobleski, who thwarted a breakaway attempt. The talented senior ended up with 17 saves on the night.
“Bryson was Bryson,” Lane said, smiling and praising his All-State netminder. “He played the puck well. We have to do a better job in the third period, but I think we were dealing with some fatigue.”
The Cats trimmed the lead to 2-1 just 51 seconds into the third period when Cody Bannon got behind the Kennett defense to net a goal.
The Eagles got the two-goal cushion back with 9:20 play when Volo scored a power-play goal with only 5 seconds left on the penalty with a sensational individual effort, beating two defenders, skating to his right, fired a shot into the upper left corner of the net.
K-P cashed in with a power-play goal of its own 16 seconds into the penalty with 7:22 to play on a Brennan Johnson scored from the point with a shot.
Volo made it 4-2 and completed his hat-trick with 6:41 to play when he beat the K-P goalie with a backhanded shot.
With 3:39 to play, Hall lit the lamp off a nice feed from Volo, beating the sprawled goalie.
K-P closed out the scoring with 1:25 to play when Brock Tanner followed up on a rebound off the post and tucked it home to pull the Cats to within 5-3.
Kennett is scheduled to play Laconia-Winnisquam-Inter-Lakes on the road this Wednesday, at the Laconia Ice Arena at 3:20 p.m., and at Ham Ice Arena at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
“We’ll have our hands full, especially at their place,” Lane said of the Wolfpack, who dropped a hard-fought 5-3 (he last goal was an empty-netter) contest against Berlin-Gorham on Saturday.
No spectators are allowed at the rink on Wednesday, but the game will be live-streamed on tinyurl.com/y4wnlz4u.
