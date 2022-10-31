NORTHWOOD — The Kennett High girls’ soccer team hoped to play the role of spoiler in the Division II tournament but it wasn’t to be for the No. 11 seeds. The Eagles ran into a playoff-tested Coe-Brown Academy side in the first round last Tuesday and fell 3-0 in Northwood.

The host Bears (11-7) jumped out to a 2-0 first-half lead and tacked on a third goal late to advance to the quarterfinals.

