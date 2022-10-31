The seniors (from left) Sophie O'Dell, Elise Vachon, Marissa Caputo, Ashley Garside, Joce Anzaldi, Carli Krebs, Shannon Abrams, and Bryn Fayle smile together during the senior recognition at the Kennett girls soccer game against Souhegan on Oct. 21. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
The seniors (from left) Sophie O'Dell, Elise Vachon, Marissa Caputo, Ashley Garside, Joce Anzaldi, Carli Krebs, Shannon Abrams, and Bryn Fayle smile together during the senior recognition at the Kennett girls soccer game against Souhegan on Oct. 21. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Senior Carli Krebs battles for the ball at the Kennett girls soccer game against Souhegan on Oct. 21. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Senior Joce Anzaldi throws in the ball at the Kennett girls soccer game against Souhegan on Oct. 21. The Eagles fell to the Sabers 1-2 in their senior night match. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Senior Marissa Caputo dribbles down the pitch during Kennett High's soccer match against Souhegan on Oct. 21. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
NORTHWOOD — The Kennett High girls’ soccer team hoped to play the role of spoiler in the Division II tournament but it wasn’t to be for the No. 11 seeds. The Eagles ran into a playoff-tested Coe-Brown Academy side in the first round last Tuesday and fell 3-0 in Northwood.
The host Bears (11-7) jumped out to a 2-0 first-half lead and tacked on a third goal late to advance to the quarterfinals.
Coe-Brown beat Kennett 4-1 in the lone regular-season meeting between the teams on Oct. 6 in Northwood.
“We changed some things up and the team came out to play,” said Coach Ron Krieger. “ Though we went into halftime down 2-0, we had Coe-Brown on the ropes most of the second half. We even forced them out of their 4-3-3 formation, into a 4-4-2. We had a few chances but they didn’t get by their keeper.”
Members of this year’s team include seniors Shannon Abrams, Joce Anzaldi, Marissa Caputo, Bryn Fayle, Ashley Garside, Carli Krebs, Sophie Odell and Elise Vachon; juniors Kayla Erwin, Kendall Krieger, Hannah Norris Parsons, Alisha Smart, Lilla Synnott, Aida Wheat and Ivy Zipf; sophomores Haylee Burke, Emma Geoffrey, Abigail Hynes and Moira Irish; and freshmen Grace Sanfilippo and Lydia Wiggin.
Members of the junior varsity team include juniors Kayla Erwin, Hannah Noris-Parsons and Alisha Smart; sophomores Haylee Burke, Lillian Hicks, Moira Irish, Emma Johnston, Myra Johnston and Hannah Kelsch; and freshmen Sierra Castaldo, Gabriella Cubero, Grace Sanfilippo, Hannah Smith, Aaliyah Wade, Addison Wade and Lydia Wiggin.
KHS will lose eight seniors — Shannon Abrams, Joce Anzaldi, Marissa Caputo, Bryn Fayle, Ashley Garside, Carli Krebs, Sophie Odell and Elise Vachon — to graduation in June.
“These 8 women are top-notch,” Krieger posted on the team’s Facebook page. “They will be extremely difficult to replace in so many ways.”
He added: “Though we didn’t meet all of our expectations, Dave (Caputo, assistant coach) and I couldn’t be prouder of the effort and attitude this team brought to the field (in the playoffs), and all season.
Good luck seniors. You’ll always be part of KHSGS. Underclassmen, we have a lot of work to put in — spring is right around the corner!”
With 17 teams in the division, the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association has a 70 percent rate of teams that qualify for postseason play. This means the top 11 teams will make the tournament.
The top five seeds — Bow (14-2), Hollis-Brookline (14-2), Pelham (13-2-1), Pembroke (13-2-1) and Milford (12-3-1) — all received first-round byes.
In other preliminary round action last Tuesday, No. 8 John Stark (9-8-1) hosted and beat No. 9 Lebanon (8-9) 3-1, while No. 7 Merrimack Valley (9-8) hosted and beat No. 10 Oyster River (8-9) 2-0.
In the Division II quarterfinals last Friday, No. 1 Bow (15-2) hosted and beat No. 8 John Stark 4-2; No. 4 Pembroke (14-2-1) hosted and beat No. 5 Milford (12-4-1) 3-1; No. 2 Hollis-Brookline (15-2) hosted and beat No. 7 Merrimack Valley 5-0; and No. 3 Pelham (14-2-1) hosted and beat No. 6 Coe-Brown 3-2.
The semifinals and finals are slated to be held at Stellos Stadium on Tuesday at 4 and 6:15 p.m. and on Friday at 5 p.m.
The first semifinal pits No. 2 Hollis-Brookline against No. 3 Pelham, followed by No. 1 Bow vs. No. 4 Pembroke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.