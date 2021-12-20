FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy wrestling team took part in the largest early-season tournament thus far this winter when the Raiders made the trek to Wells for the annual Martin Ryan Atlantic Invitational.
Fryeburg placed sixth overall out of 13 schools and had two individual weight class champions in Graham Blood at 120 pounds and Job Fox at 195.
Hosts Wells took team honors on the day with 164 points, followed by Mountain Valley, 147; Kennebunk, 118.5; York, 115; Biddeford, 95; Fryeburg, 61.5; MCI, 54; Lincoln Academy, 44; Dirigo, 44; Nokomis, 37; Marshwood, 26; Lisbon/Oak Hill, 16; and Medomak, 15.
Blood cruised through the 120-pound class like a hot knife through butter, winning all three of his matches, making them all look easy. He opened the meet with a pin inside 36 seconds of Lincoln Academy’s Delia Saft, and followed that up with a pin at 1:39 of his second match over Jackson Rajanieme of Mountain Valley to advance to the finals.
In the finals, against Keith Cook of MCI, Blood was in control from the outset, putting on a clinic in a 15-0 decision for the win.
Blood actually repeated as champion. There wasn’t a tournament in 2020 due to COVID-19, but in 2019, Blood dominated and won the 106-pound class.
Fox, who was third in 2019 at 182 pounds, also was dominant on the mat on Saturday. He won his opening match over Jonathan Martinez of Wells in just 32 seconds with a pin to advance to the semifinals, where he pinned a Jume Rose of Marshwood in 1:48 to punch his ticket to the finals.
In the finals, Fox pinned Jonah Byam of Mountain Valley in 1:04 to win the class.
Fox was in the running to be the fastest fall winner for the tournament with his three-pin wins coming in 3 minutes, 24 seconds, which was second-best on the day to York’s Will Orso, who recorded three-pin wins in 2:32.
Fryeburg had two other wrestlers finish fourth in the meet. Haden Fox at 160 and Fisher Plessinger at 113.
Plessinger came up short against Miles Smith of Mountain Valley in the consolation round finals. Smith won by pin at 1:47.
In the 160-pound consolation finals, Kennebunk’s Tucker Kennedy pinned Fox in 53 seconds to claim third.
Coach Chad Smith and his troops are scheduled back in action on Jan. 5, when the Raiders are slated to host Biddeford/Thornton Academy at 5:30 p.m.
