FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy girls’ soccer team (1-1-1) capped its first week of regulation play in this COVID-19 safety protocol shortened season with a 3-1 victory over Sacopee Valley (1-1) on their Senior Day home-opener on Thursday.
Earlier in the week, the Raiders battled to a 2-2 tie in overtime at Oxford Hills (1-0-1). This followed on an opening game 2-1 road loss in Hiram, Maine, to the Sacopee Valley Hawks.
In Hiram on Oct. 9, Brooke Emery opened the Raiders' season scoresheet, while Lakyn Hink tallied for the Hawks in the first half which ended at 1-1. Hink notched her second goal of the match, and 50th of her career, to secure the victory for Sacopee Valley with eight minutes remaining.
On Oct. 11, at Class A Oxford Hills in Paris, Maine, Fryeburg hung tough against a larger squad to earn a hard-fought tie. Katie McIntyre scored for the Raiders on a well aimed direct free-kick from 35 yards out, perfectly placed beyond the outstretched fingers of Oxford Hills goalie Cassidy MacIsaac.
The Vikings scored through Elizabeth Johnson, but the Raiders Luna Barrionueva responded during the run of play with a shot from outside the 18-yard box, giving the Raiders a 2-1 lead at halftime.
The Vikings were more dominant in the second half and overtime, pouring 20 shots at the Raiders’ goal, including the game-tying goal by Miller. Raider goalkeeper Morgan Fusco was called upon for several key saves to preserve the result.
Senior Day and the home opener provided an added boost which charged the Raiders to reverse their earlier loss at Sacopee Valley. Sophomore Ashleigh Bariteau opened the scoring with a blast from 35 yards out, playing in a starting line-up which included all seven Raider seniors.
The Hawks responded to tie the game at 1-1 on a fortuitous own goal. From there, Luna Barrionuevo provided the difference, tallying two goals as the Raiders pulled away to victory. On each Barrionuevo goal, she dribbled multiple defenders to get herself into position for clean finishing shots.
Coach Antonio Barrionuevo was effusive in his praise for all the seniors on the roster: Jordan Eastman, Morgan Fusco, Luna Barrioneuvo, Sharlah Mae Day, Kayrin Johnson, Ella Baptista and Lucy Hodgman-Burns.
"We are excited and happy to be playing. This group is the most talented team in the last four years," said Coach, who had the pleasure of developing that group through each of the last four seasons.
Tuesday, the Raiders get to earn bragging rights in the season series with rival Sacopee Valley, whom they host on the Academy pitch, with spectators limited to players' immediate parents.
