CONWAY — It may have been an abbreviated race season for the Kennett High boys’ and girls’ alpine teams with just three regular-season meets, but the Eagles were victorious in all of them.
The Eagles wrapped up the regular season on their home mountain at Cranmore Resort with both the boys and girls collecting team wins over rival Plymouth.
Individually for the girls, Kennett’s Ashley Garside won both the slalom and GS races, while Plymouth’s Dylan Welch won both races for the boys.
The Kennett girls scored 786 points to top the Bobcats, 758.
Garside had the fastest second run (24.25) to edge teammate Mackenzie Carr, who had the fastest first run (24.34) to win the giant slalom in 48.69 seconds.
Carr was second overall in 48.81, while Skyler Sayers joined them on the podium, finishing third in 49.82.
Other KHS finishers were Morgan Carr, sixth, 50.56; Allie Hussey, seventh, 50.68; Liza Graustein, eighth, 50.83; Addy Nelson, ninth, 51.99; Amy Burton, 10th, 52.24; Shannon Abrams, 11th, 52.35; Carli Krebs, 12th, 52.54; Cassandra Irish, 14th, 54.26; Katherine Brooks, 15th, 55.21; Ceili Mahoney, 18th, 58.75; Grace Ward, 24th, 1:04.37; and Cassy Nigro, 25th, 1:05.12.
In slalom, the Eagles once again swept the podium. Garside had the quickest first run (38.31) to edge Sayers, who had the fastest second run (38.50), to win the race in 1:16.92. Sayers was second in 1:17.03, while Hussey grabbed third place in 1:20.65.
Other Eagles to finish included Burton, fourth, 1:21.80; Mackenzie Crr, sixth, 1:23.26; Graustein, seventh, 1:23.78; Nelson, 11th, 1:28.10; Krebs, 13th, 1:29.54; Abrams, 14th, 1:34.87; Mahoney, 19th, 1:44.61; Nigro, 24th, 2:05.61; and Ward, 25th, 2:08.90.
The Kennett boys won the meet with 780, while Plymouth had 764.
Welch had the fastest two runs in GS (23.60 and 23.36) to win the race for Plymouth in 46.96. He was joined on the podium by Kennett skiers Cole Siefer and Bobby Graustein, who finished second and third, respectively, in 47.77 and 48.60.
Other Eagles to finish included Parker Coleman, who was fourth in 48.64, followed by Reed Karnopp, fifth, 48.64; Carter Tasker, sixth, 49.24; Joseph Nichipor, seventh, 49.34; Sam Treshinsky, 10th, 50.84; Henry Moneypenny, 11th, 51.20; Bridger Viger, 12th, 51.35; Brandyn Nault, 13th, 52.78; Sebastian Brochu, 17th, 57.27; and Sean Morgan, 58.44.
In slalom, Welch made it a true daily-double with the fastest two runs (34.46 and 33.84) on his way to win his second race of the day, finishing in 1:08.30.
Kennett again placed two Eagles on the podium with Graustein finishing second in 1:13.41, while Karnopp was third in 1:18.65.
Other KHS finishers included Nichipor, fourth, 1:19.57; Coleman, fifth, 1:19.70; Siefer, sixth, 1:21.20; Connor West, seventh, 1:21.49; Treshinsky, eighth, 1:21.93; Viger, 10th, 1:23.93; Liam Chesley, 13th, 1:28.65; Nault, 14th, 1:30.52; Ansel Barclay, 15th, 1:31.22; Tasker, 16th, 1:31.69; Morgan, 1:39.04; Moneypenny, 21st, 1:42.81; and Brochu, 22nd, 1:46.49.
The Kennett boys will compete for the Division II State Alpine Championships on Tuesday at Cranmore with GS scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.
The defending state champion KHS girls will look to defend their crown on Wednesday when the championships are held at Crotched Mountain Ski Area in Bennington. The GS is slated to run at 9:30 a.m.
