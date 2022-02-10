CONWAY — The road to the Division II New Hampshire Alpine Championships runs right through North Conway next week. The Kennett High girls’ and boys’ alpine teams will host the championships at Cranmore Mountain Resort on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.
The Eagles had been scheduled to wrap up the regular season with a meet at Cranmore last Friday but Winter Storm Landon canceled school for the day and the race did not happen.
“We pretty much had the state team already dialed in based on some outstanding performances this season by all of our kids,” Coach Laurel Zengilowski said Tuesday.
Schools competing for the Division II title are Bow, ConVal, Goffstown, Hanover, Hollis-Brookline, John Stark, Kennett, Kingswood, Manchester West, Milford, Oyster River, Pembroke, Souhegan and Windham.
The action is scheduled to get underway Monday on the Competition Slope at Cranmore with two runs of giant slalom for the boys kicking off at 9:30 a.m.
Two runs of slalom are planned for the afternoon to decide the overall alpine champs.
Coach Zengilowski announced her State Meet teams at practice on Monday afternoon at Cranmore.
Skiing GS for the boys will be Reed Karnopp, Carter Tasker, Joseph Nichipor, Bridger Viger, Henry Moneypenny and Liam Chesley.
Jack Calderwood and Sean Morgan have been selected as alternates.
For slalom, it is Tasker, Nichipor, Karnopp, Chesley, Morgan and Viger.
Calderwood and Moneypenny are the alternates.
“The boys have been skiing exceptionally well this season,” said Zengilowski. “They absolutely have the chance to win a state championship this year. It will come down to a strong showing in GS. I think if we can win the GS by a good amount, they have a real shot in the slalom.”
She added: “One of the toughest things will be to overcome a strong Hanover team and some other ringers from southern schools. The depth of boys skiing across the state in D2 is going to create a scenario where the winning team has to have a perfect day. Can we do that? Absolutely!”
For the girls, who will race two runs of GS on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. Zengilowski and Coach Ed Bradley selected Ashley Garside, Allie Hussey, Liza Graustein, Kylie Jacobs-Card, Amy Burton and Ellie Nelson.
Elise Vachon and Katie Brooks were tabbed as GS alternates for the Eagles.
For the afternoon slalom, Garside, Hussey, Burton, Graustein, Vachon and Brooks will race.
Jacobs-Card and Nelson were chosen as the alternates.
“The girls have a great chance of repeating as state champs, especially with the way they've been skiing,” Coach Z. said. “We do have to be prepared for some competitive teams from the southern part of the state but I don't think anyone has the depth that we do.”
She added: “This one is definitely going to come down to slalom. While we're a strong team, the last time or two we came in second was because of falls in slalom. While we have a super deep team, as I said, southern schools are starting to get a couple themselves which makes it harder for us to make mistakes.”
