FRYEBURG — Junior Jacobs Adams is the Western Maine Conference runner-up in the long jump. He finished second when he and his fellows Raiders competed in the indoor track meet held at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham, Maine, on Feb. 3. The Fryeburg boys finished eighth out of the 12 schools, while the FA girls were 12th.
“Jacob is long jumping very well and the workouts we have planned for this week should improve his distance,” said Coach Kevin McDonald. “Jacob has jumped 20’4” this season and is seeded fifth in the state. We feel the best is yet to come for Jacob and he is rounding into form at just the right time. Will we see 21’ or 22’? It’s all possible for this young man.”
Other highlights from the conference championships included Padric McGrath picking up points with a sixth-place finish in the shot put with a huge (personal record) toss of 37’11”.
“This throw may put Padric through to States as he is seeded 14 (at of Wednesday). The MPA (Maine Principal’s Association) usually takes the top 14 in each event. Padric has worked very hard this season and it would be awesome to have him with us at States. Padric is also our captain and has done an incredible job with the team this season.”
Fellow senior JoJo Jensen was seventh in the 200 meters in 25.19.
“In the 200 meters, one must run 25:20 or faster to qualify for States,” said McDonald. “JoJo Jensen has been chasing that standard all season. On (Feb. 11), JoJo ran very tough. He left everything he had on the track. A bit woozy after I stayed with him and we waited for the results. When it was posted, there it was 25:19. JoJo will be at States. An awesome accomplishment for this exceptional athlete.”
Zack Emery was second in the high jump at 4’10, while Arkie Baptista took third at 4’8”.
For the girls, freshman Enna Carbone was fourth in the 400 meters, running 1:13.56.
“Enna scored the only points for the girls,” McDonald said. “The girls finished in 12th place of 12 teams. A tough season for Raiders. On the bright side, Enna is an exceptional athlete with a very bright future. Enna scored all the points this season on the girl’s side and is looking forward to the spring. Only a freshman, Enna is a great asset to the team.”
