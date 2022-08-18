Mustang Alicia Cote wraps around the goal in the final round of playoffs for the MWV Women's Hockey Association at the Ham Arena in Conway on Monday night. Cranmore beat the Bruins 2-0 in the championship to come out on top in the four-team league, and the Sharks won in their consolation game against the Mustangs 5-3. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
The Sharks, Bruins, Mustangs, and Cranmore smile together after the MWV Women's Hockey Association championship game between Cranmore and the Bruins at the Ham Arena in Conway on April 11. Cranmore beat the Bruins 2-0 in the championship to come out on top in the four-team league. The Mustangs and Sharks played in a consolation game afterward, which the Sharks won 5-3. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Shark Kara Shellhamer (right) takes a backhand shot around Mustang defender Julie Porter Vallieres (left) in the final round of playoffs for the MWV Women's Hockey Association at the Ham Arena in Conway on Monday night. Cranmore beat the Bruins 2-0 in the championship to come out on top in the four-team league, and the Sharks won in their consolation game against the Mustangs 5-3. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Mustang Julie Porter Vallieres passes the puck over the blue line at the game between Cranmore and the Mustangs in the final fall session of the Mount Washington Valley Women's Hockey League on Monday night, ending with a Cranmore win 4-2. The league will start back up for its winter session on January 3. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Mustang Kristen Almeida zips the puck down the ice at the game between Cranmore and the Mustangs in the final fall session of the Mount Washington Valley Women's Hockey League on Monday night, ending with a Cranmore win 4-2. The league will start back up for its winter session on January 3. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY – The Mount Washington Valley Women’s Hockey Association is gearing up for its fall season, with upcoming events to help introduce people to the sport.
The Mount Washington Valley Women’s Hockey Association is a non-profit league catering to women of all skill levels, seeking to create a welcoming space for women to learn the sport of hockey, build community and safely compete in an open and supportive environment.
To kick off the season, the league is hosting pick-up hockey games at the Ham Arena in Conway Village on West Main Street, open to women of all skating levels. These games, which will cost $20 per player, will be held on Aug. 22 at 7:30 p.m., Aug. 29 at 6:20 p.m., and Sept. 5 at 6:20 p.m.
The league will also be organizing a recruitment session at the Ham, giving women interested in learning more about hockey and possibly joining the league a chance to check it out for free. No prior hockey experience is necessary and women of all skating abilities are welcome. Although the date for the event isn’t set yet, coaches and ladies from the league will be on hand for some basic skills and drills on the ice.
Once the regular season starts up, four teams play games on a weekly basis, seeking to improve their skills by on-ice experience, falling down, and, most of all, having fun.
For interested and returning players, the fall season begins on Sept. 12 and continues with weekly Monday night games through the middle of December. More information will be provided to involved players before the start of the season.
