vertical challenge

Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway will be the fifth stop on the Vertical Challenge on Jan. 22. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)

ALTON BAY — The Vertical Challenge has released its 2023 schedule. The family ski and snowboard tour will visit its largest number of resorts in five years this season. In addition, the VC will showcase the schedule and much more on a revamped ski-vc.com website.

“We’re so excited to reconnect with racers at some of our favorite resorts, including a few we haven’t gotten to visit in recent years” said Vertical Challenge owner Heather Clifford. “Plus, we’re looking forward to bringing VC fun to some new mountains that have never hosted one of our events.”

