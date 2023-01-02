ALTON BAY — The Vertical Challenge has released its 2023 schedule. The family ski and snowboard tour will visit its largest number of resorts in five years this season. In addition, the VC will showcase the schedule and much more on a revamped ski-vc.com website.
“We’re so excited to reconnect with racers at some of our favorite resorts, including a few we haven’t gotten to visit in recent years” said Vertical Challenge owner Heather Clifford. “Plus, we’re looking forward to bringing VC fun to some new mountains that have never hosted one of our events.”
The Vertical Challenge Presented by Chevrolet is a series of casual ski and snowboard races open to skiers and snowboarders of all ages and abilities, accompanied by a festival experience. The tour offers adaptive categories and also looks to engage its participants in raising funds for the state chapters of the Make-A-Wish Foundation in the areas it visits. The VC stages one-day events at mountains throughout greater New England.
The season opens Jan. 8 in Maine, traveling to Saddleback for the first time since 2009.
New resorts added this season include BigRock Mountain in Maine (Jan. 15), Swain Resort in New York (Feb. 19) and Connecticut’s Ski Sundown (Feb. 26). The tour will stop in six total states (Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont in addition to those noted above) in 2023.
The Vertical Challenge races are free for participants, with costs paid by tour sponsors, including Olivia’s Organics, Stonyfield, Dermatone, PepsiCo, ALOHA, Northeast Delta Dental, Xfinity and presenting sponsor Chevrolet.
All entrants need to do is purchase a lift ticket from the host mountain and complete a registration form, which can be done in advance at ski-vc.com. The VC will once again work with NASTAR for racer registration and results.
The top three finishers in each category qualify for the finals, which Jay Peak Resort will host April 1, 2023.
More information about the Vertical Challenge (a WBENC-certified woman-owned business) is available at the tour’s official website at ski-vc.com. Digital transformation agency UO Solutions created its new look, including updates to information pages, the VC’s blog, and extensive insights for potential sponsors.
