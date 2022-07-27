CONWAY — Runners and walkers had no problem getting loose on Saturday for the annual “Bucks for Bernie’s Kids” event. Temperatures soared above 90 degrees and dew points topped 70 offering oppressive conditions for the 41 competitors, but all did their part in the 12-hour relay race to raise funds for the Kennett High School track and cross-country running programs.

The event is named for Bernie Livingston, who has coached at Kennett for 42 years and is the dean of coaches at KHS. He coaches boys and girls cross-country in the spring; indoor track for boys and girls in the winter and outdoor track and field for the boys and girls in the spring.

