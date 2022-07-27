MacKenzie Frackleton (left) taps in relay teammate Erin Frackleton (right) at the Bucks for Bernie 12-hour relay fundraiser for the Kennett High track and cross-country teams at Whitaker Woods in North Conway on July 23. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Winning "Team Spice" (from left) Tucker Laughland, Charlie Murdoch-Roy, Nolan Proulx, Will O’Dell, and Cadence Kennedy set a new course record of 91 miles in the 12 hour Bucks for Bernie race. Tucker and Cadence are middle schoolers and the rest high schoolers, and they all run track and cross-country for their schools. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Teammates Linda Eldridge (left) and Marianne Jackson (right) smile together while switching out for the relay at the Bucks for Bernie 12-hour relay fundraiser for the Kennett High School track teams at Whitaker Woods on July 23. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Donna Cormier, who won the solo division with 44 miles, smiles completing another lap at the Bucks for Bernie 12-hour relay fundraiser for the Kennett High School track teams at Whitaker Woods on July 23. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Charlie Murdoch-Roy, part of winning team "Young Spice," dashes on the trail at the Bucks for Bernie 12-hour relay fundraiser for the Kennett High School track teams at Whitaker Woods on July 23. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Will O’Dell, part of winning team "Young Spice," reaches to tag a relay teammate at the Bucks for Bernie 12-hour relay fundraiser for the Kennett High School track teams at Whitaker Woods on July 23. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — Runners and walkers had no problem getting loose on Saturday for the annual “Bucks for Bernie’s Kids” event. Temperatures soared above 90 degrees and dew points topped 70 offering oppressive conditions for the 41 competitors, but all did their part in the 12-hour relay race to raise funds for the Kennett High School track and cross-country running programs.
The event is named for Bernie Livingston, who has coached at Kennett for 42 years and is the dean of coaches at KHS. He coaches boys and girls cross-country in the spring; indoor track for boys and girls in the winter and outdoor track and field for the boys and girls in the spring.
“It went really well despite the heat,” said Director Terry Ballou. “We had 11 soloists and six teams compete, for a total of 41 competitors. We raised about $3,000 but I don’t have the exact figure yet.”
“The weather was brutal,” Livingston who was on hand for the event, said. “It was as brutal as it was three years when it was so brutal. For all the heat, nobody had any real issues. There were support people, people stayed hydrated and they ate well.”
He added: “Terry and Chris (her husband) do such a wonderful job of organizing this event. They made sure everything went smoothly. None of this would happen without them.”
In 1993, Steve Dowling, founder of the White Mountain Milers, organized the very first "Bucks for Bernie Relay.” Coach Livingston was finishing up his coaching credentials and Dowling decided to hold a fund-raiser by recruiting runners who would raise money for Livingston’s trip by running for 24 hours around the non-existent track at Kennett High, which is now home to the Kennett Middle School. Two teams of eight members, forever known as the blue and white teams, pitched tents, set out beach chairs, lit Coleman lanterns, ate a lot of food and ran in circles until a thunder and lightning storm ended the relay a few hours early.
In 2014, the event returned with the mission of raising funds for the running programs at Kennett High. This time, the 24-hour event was run on the Livingston Oval, home of the current Kennett High School.
Held as a 24-hour event for four more years, the transition was made to a 12-hour event in Whitaker Woods in 2019.
Ballou said a new team record was set on Saturday by team “YOUNG SPICE” made up of Kennett middle and high schoolers — Nolan Proulx, Will Odell, Tucker Laughland, Cadence Kennedy and Charlie Murdoch-Roy.
“They ran 91 laps, breaking the record from 2021 by one lap,” Ballou said. “The youngsters tried to make it 92 miles as the crowd cheered them on, but fell short by about 50 meters. They had to complete the lap before 7 p.m. for it to count.
Second place honors went to “Four Babes and a Bro,” who ran 73 miles. Team members were White Mountain Miler President Scot Henley, Michelle Henley, Cathy Livingston, Sherri Desmarais and Suz Laughland.
The top soloist of the day was Donna Cormier, all the way from St. Croix where she now lives. She dominated, winning in 44 miles.
“Donna walked the full 12 hours, and beat many others who were running,” said Ballou.
The top male soloist was local Bob Hill, who completed 30 miles.
Results for the teams
1. Young Spice — 91 miles.
2. Four Babes and a Bro — 73 miles.
3. Team Fracknardson — 67 miles — Andrea Leonard, Rich Leonard, Mackenzie Frackleton, Erin Frackleton and Matthew Johnson.
4. Scrambled Legs and Toast — 67 miles —Emily Lowery and Lesley Rossi.
5. Feelin' the Bern — 63 miles — Mike Bryan, Sara Holtby, Laura Holtby, Christine Smith and Christine Thompson.
6. Linda’s Loopin Ladies — 46 miles — Linda Eldridge, Marianne Jackson, Madeleine Ryan and Jane MacDonald.
Soloists
First place: Donna Cormier, 44 miles, followed by Megan MacDonald, 40; Keri Haskins, 38; Bob Hill, 30; Dave McDermott, 28; Kelly Benedetti, 26; Amy Wilson, 26; Thomas Zotti, 10; Jane Chauvin, 10; Kevin Callahan, 6; and Dave Oedel, 1.
All proceeds go directly to support Livingston’s athletes for uniforms, stopwatches, track equipment and other items not funded by the school district.
“At the end of the month I’ll be purchasing timing equipment, which will total between $5,000 and $5,500,” Livingston said. “The money for that comes from this fund. We wouldn’t otherwise be able to get these things. I’m very grateful to all of the people who continually support our program.”
