CONWAY — The sun finally made an appearance on the fourth day of the 118th New Hampshire Amateur Championship at North Conway Country Club on Thursday. While the temperatures were on the rise, so were the emotions throughout the day as the Round of 32 and the Round of 16 concluded.
The quarterfinals are on deck for Friday with only three of the top 10 seeds still in the hunt for the crown.
One person in particular who had a great day on the course was Brett Wilson (Golf Club of New England). His Round of 32 match was up against the stroke play medalist and top seed, Ryan Quinn (Sagamore-Hampton GC). Wilson was excited to see the matchup, but knew it would take a solid effort on his part to get past him. The match ultimately needed extra holes to decide the winner with Wilson taking it in 19 holes.
“I knew I was going to have to play well to compete with him,” said Wilson. “We just traded birdies back and forth. …It was probably one of the best matches I have ever been a part of. We both played really well.”
With the morning win under his belt, Wilson knew he had another match to get through before he could be considered a quarterfinalist. His Round of 16 match ended up being against Ryan Brown (Manchester CC), who was just off his win over Bryce Zimmerman (Nashua CC), that also needed 19 holes to decide the winner.
Brown is a tough competitor and was even medalist at the 2019 New Hampshire Amateur Championship. Fortunately for Wilson, he played well enough to outlast Brown in the afternoon to advance.
“We both had some bad shots out there and just kind of struggled, but it was another back-and-forth match,” he said.
Wilson moves on to face Nick Hampoian, fellow Golf Club of New England member, in the quarterfinals on Friday.
“It’s going to be like a club match back home, but we’ll be on the road, said Wilson. “It should be a lot of fun.”
Hampoian is coming off a solid day on the course, where he defeated Phil Moore 5&4 in the Round of 32 and went on to defeat Aiden Azevedo 5&4 in the Round of 16.
It was Azevedo who ended Tuftonoboro’s Sam Barton’s tournament run earlier in the day, winning 5&3. Barton was the last Carroll County golfer standing.
There are now just two past State Amateur Champions remaining the tournament, Jim Cilley (Laconia CC) and defending champion, James Pleat (Nashua CC).
In the Round of 32, Cilley defeated Ryan Friel (The Overlook GC) 3&2 and moved on to face Tommy Ethier (Nashua CC) in the Round of 16. With a back-and-forth match in the afternoon, Cilley closed out the win over Ethier on the 18th hole, winning it 1up.
Cilley will face Cam Sheedy (Windham CC Online) in the quarterfinals.
For Pleat, his Round of 32 match was no simple task as he went up against Thomas Hickey who played some of his best golf throughout the match. Hickey ended up taking the match to 22 holes, but with a three-putt on the 22nd hole, he lost the match to Pleat.
Pleat’s afternoon match against Connor Allard (Portsmouth CC) had a similar Round of 32 match that went to 21 holes with 2019 champion John DeVito. Pleat got off to a strong start over Allard in the Round of 16 and never looked back; he closed out the match on the 13th hole, winning 6&5.
Pleat will now go against Ryan Kohler (Hooper GC), who has been on a hot streak with his game all season and won two close matches Thursday.
The New Hampshire Amateur Championship will continue Friday with the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds. By the end of the day, the two finalists for Saturday’s 36-hole final match will be determined.
The New Hampshire Amateur Championship presented by Tuckerman’s Restaurant is a six-day championship event that begins with 36 holes of stroke play qualifying to determine the 64 golfers that will advance to the match play rounds. The tournament concludes with a 36-hole final match.
