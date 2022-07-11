CONWAY — Two error-plagued innings proved to be the ultimate undoing for the MWV U12 All-Stars in the Cal Ripken Baseball State Tournament in Barrington. The All-Stars went 1-2 in the tournament but proved they belong on the same diamond with any of the other seven teams that qualified.
After opening the tournament with a thrilling 1-0 win over hosts Barrington last Tuesday, MWV advanced in the winner’s bracket to also unbeaten Lebanon on Thursday night. Lebanon had rallied from a 6-3 deficit in the fifth inning to beat Farmington 7-6 in opening round action on Tuesday. The hometown nine had one bad inning, giving up seven unearned runs in the second inning, which led to a 7-4 loss to Lebanon, which went on to win the tournament.
MWV fell into the loser’s bracket where the All-Stars ran into a familiar foe, Plymouth, the team it beat on June 27 to win the Cal Ripken District Championship at Whitaker Field in North Conway. This was the sixth time the two teams had met this summer. MWV had won four of five, but on Friday night, the boys from Plymouth took advantage of eight errors to win 8-5.
Members of the MWV U-12 team, which is coached by MWV Cal Ripken President Josh McAllister, are Oliver Dean, Finn Williams, Bowen Brown, Izaih Grames, Chace Lubchansky, Jack McAllister, Liam Kennett, Logan McHenry, Jackson DeMartino, Liam Shackford, Sawyer Nelson, Bohdi Matturo, Brigham Killourie, Oliver DegliAngeli and Brannock Gagnon.
Eight teams vied for the state championship in the U12 — 60-foot (basepaths) division. MWV, and Plymouth, as the district runner-up, also qualified along with Barrington, Belmont, Farmington, Gilford, Great Bay and Lebanon.
“We really just had two bad innings in the tournament,” said Coach McAllister. “There’s no question we can play with all of these teams. I really believe we’re better than Lebanon, we just had one bad inning against them and then one bad inning against Plymouth.”
Lebanon went on to beat Gilford 4-3 in the winner’s bracket final on Saturday and topped Great Bay to win the championship on Sunday.
Against Lebanon, fielding woes opened the floodgates leading to a seven-run second inning for the boy from Grafton County.
“We killed ourselves in the second inning,” McAllister said. “Lebanon had bases loaded and we got a couple of ground balls in the infield that we didn’t make the plays on.”
MWV scored a run in the first and added three more in the sixth, but it proved too little too late.
“Credit to Lebanon, they were very clean in the field,” said McAllister. “We hit the softly against them. We had nine ground ball outs and only three strikeouts.”
McAllister knew it would be a battle against Plymouth in the loser’s bracket.
“We know what they’re going to and they know what we’re going to do,” he said Thursday before the game. Plymouth is a very good team with some great kids. It’s hard to beat them five out of six times.”
The game was initially a nail-biter.
Bowen Brown was solid on the mound for MWV holding Plymouth scoreless in the first four innings.
“Bowen was unbelievable,” McAllister said. “He pitched to contact and did a great job.”
In the top of the fifth inning, McAllister tried to manufacture a run.
“I had Oliver Dean steal home successfully,” he said. “A player's feet have to be continually moving and once they stop, you have to go back to the base. I talked with Oliver about that, and he slowly crept down the line and stole home.”
According to McAllister, Plymouth’s Coach Chris Sanborn told the umpires that Dean’s feet had stopped on the baseline, but the umpires initially ruled that he hadn’t, but after Sanborn threatened to protest the game, they changed their call.
“That was a big momentum swing,” McAllister said. “It would have put us up 1-0. We kind unraveled after that.”
MWV committed four errors in the inning which led to five runs (four unearned). Plymouth led 5-0 and was three outs away from advancing to the next round.
MWV refused to go quietly and battled back to tie the game at 5-4. Liam Kennett had a three-run double to make it a 5-4 game and trotted home with the tying run when Jack McAllister lined a single to left field.
In the bottom of the sixth, Plymouth’s first two batters reached on errors, bringing to the plate Mike Eccleston, the team’s top pitcher and power hitter.
“He’s 6’2” and was the tallest player on the field, including coaches and umpires,” McAllister said. “We debated walking him, but he hit a three-run homer to end it.”
McAllister added: “I’m really proud of our team. We had a great summer of baseball, it was a lot of fun.”
Plymouth's tourney run ended on Saturday with an 11-3 loss to Great Bay in the loser's bracket semifinals.
