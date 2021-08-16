By Dave Caputo
Special to the Sun
CONWAY — The MWV Eagles softball team wrapped up its summer season in style by winning the annual Summer Thunder Tournament for high school-aged (15-18) players in Northwood on Aug. 7-8. The hometown flock went 4-1 over the weekend.
The Eagles went 2-1 in pool play on Aug. 7 but went a perfect 2-0 on Aug. 8 to clinch the trophy. MWV beat the Northwood Aftershock 9-6 in the semifinals and then avenged its pool play loss against the Keene Jr Swamp Bats 7-5 in the championship game.
NH USA Softball doesn’t have a B-level state championship tournament for teams older than 14U, so this year the B teams across the state decided to put one on themselves — not every team was able to make it.
The old adage that two Izzys are better than one proved true for the girls from Conway as Izzy Higgins (Kennett High’s starting pitcher last spring) and Izzy Fitzsimmons (a 12-year-old) shared the pitching duties in pool play on a hot 90-degree day on Aug. 7 and Izzy Higgins pitched all 14 innings of the semifinals and finals to earn the victory in both games.
In the semifinals, after two scoreless innings, the Aftershock was able to plate the game’s first run in the top of the third, but the MWV bats came to life in the bottom of the frame. Emma Geoffrey led off with a single followed by a Remi Snowden walk and a Sophie Odell single to load the bases with no outs.
With one out Izzy Fitzsimmons grounded the ball to third allowing Geoffrey to score as well as a hustling Snowden, who rounded third and headed home on the throw to first. With two outs, Hope Elias singled in Odell to plate the third run. After a single by Higgins and a walk to Ashley Garside, Ashley Glaze stepped up and belted a 3-0 pitch to deep right field for a three-run triple making it 6-1. Aary Souza then singled Glaze in to round out all the scoring the Eagles would need.
After a 1-2-3 fourth, the Aftershock was able to threaten in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings getting runners on base in each inning and scoring five runs. In the fifth, Northwood was able to load the bases with no outs, and while all three of those runners scored, the Eagles were able to limit the damage thanks in part to a great hustle play by Glaze as she was able to retrieve a spinner between first and second and dove into first base with her outstretched hand to just nab the batter.
In the sixth, the Aftershock threatened again, but the Eagles got a key strikeout by Higgins on a beautiful change-up freezing the leadoff hitter for the second out of the inning and a pop-out to Higgins stranded runners on second and third.
Meanwhile, the Eagles were able to scratch across single runs in the fifth and sixth. Hope Elias singled in Kaylee McLellan in the fifth and in the sixth after Ashley Garside, Aary Souza and Marissa Caputo led off with singles, Garside was able to score on a Lauren Violette grounder.
The Aftershock was able to score a run in the seventh and had runners on first and third with one out before a pop-out to Sophie Odell got the second out and Higgins was able to record her fifth strikeout of the game to end the final threat.
The Eagles then faced the Keene Jr Swamp Bats in the title game and were able to get out quickly to avenge their 8-2 pool play loss to them by scoring five runs in the second inning. Souza led off with a single followed by a Caputo walk. With one out, Moira Irish and Emma Geoffrey were able to draw back-to-back walks and Snowden blasted a huge single between second and third to make it 3-0. Both Geoffrey and Snowden later touched home in the inning to make it 5-0.
The Swamp Bats came right back in the bottom of the second scoring three to make it 5-3 which stayed that way until the fifth inning when Higgins was able to single in Odell with two outs followed by a Garside double that drove in Elias to make it 7-3.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Swamp Bats were able to score two more to shrink the lead back to two again but the threat was ended when Fitzsimmons was able to corral a fly ball to right with the tying runs on.
The Swamp Bats were able to threaten again in the sixth when their first batter poked a long liner into the outfield gap that reached the wall but Elias was able to grab it at the fence turn and fire a perfect strike to Caputo at second base to tag the runner for the first out. After a single, Higgins was able to induce an infield fly ball to herself and then record her third strikeout of the game with a gorgeous change-up that froze the Swamp Bat batter for the third out.
In the bottom of the seventh, still trailing by two, the Swamp Bats managed to get a lead-off single, Higgins then induced the next batter into a pop-up. The next batter laced a liner that was heading towards center field, but shortstop Caputo was able to dive and knock it down, grab the ball with her bare hand and dive to the bag with her outstretched hand just tagging the bag before the runner got there for the second out. A single then brought the winning run to the plate, but a pop-up between first and second was grabbed by Glaze for the final out and led to a wild celebration at the pitcher’s mound.
Overall it was a great cap to a successful season in which the Eagles played 15 games and went 10-5. Both the defense and offense improved week-to-week as players settled into their roles and most of all, was able to play smarter than ever before.
Whereas in other seasons the team would seem to incur the inning form hell in which a couple of opposing runners would get on leading to nervousness to settle in and many runs to score. This season the nerves went away and when runners would get on, the defense and pitching were able to record key outs each and every time to limit the damage.
They were able to develop a mental toughness that enabled them to win games on the defensive end. And on the offensive end, they constantly continued to fight and seemed to score most of their runs with two outs with timely hitting and forcing their opposition to make the mistakes that seemed to happen to the Eagles in past years. They gained invaluable experience over the summer and hopefully, it will gain dividends next spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.