CONWAY — The Home Run Bulldogs are in the playoffs and will host a pair of doubleheaders this weekend in the U12 Elite Baseball League.
Home Run went 3-1 in a pair of doubleheaders last weekend to seal a postseason berth. The EBL determines playoff teams based on their overall record for their four best doubleheaders. The Bulldogs swept two doubleheaders this summer and split two others to compile a 6-2 record.
Greg Allain’s troops, which had enjoyed a long homestand turned into road warriors for the final four regular-season games. The Bulldogs, 11-13 on the season in the EBL, split a twin bill on Saturday against NEB-NH (9-12) in Hampton Falls, winning the opener 4-1, and falling 7-3 in the nightcap.
On Sunday, in Nashua, Home Run swept the MV Prospects Black (2-11) 7-2 and 5-1.
“Going 3-1 got us two home playoff doubleheaders,” Allain said. “We’re getting hot at the right time. Our pitching and defense have been strong all season, now the bats are starting to come around. The big thing for us is that we’re putting the ball in play and forcing teams to make plays against us.”
Playing on the U12 Bulldogs, coached by Allain and Assistant Coach Jim Hidden are Alex Allain, Jacob Brown, Jacob Eveleth, Sawyer Hussey, Connor Keaten, Guillermo Chavarria Burns, Colin Chester, Landon King, Mathew Charrette, Brady Parsons, Jonah Pepin and Chace Luchansky.
The 12U Bulldogs compete in the Elite Baseball League (EBL), 12U Division II. They compete against teams from New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts. The schedule consists of 20 regular games, plus playoffs.
The Bulldogs opened the weekend with a win behind a four-hit complete game by Brown, who walked just one and struck out four.
Home Run was held to just four hits but made them count with Allain, Chavarria Burns, Eveleth and Lubchansky getting the base knocks.
In the nightcap, Hussey allowed three earned runs over five innings of work, walking none while striking out six.
The Bulldogs had three hits in the game, courtesy of Allain, Brown and Lubchansky.
On Sunday, Allain went the distance in the first game, allowing two unearned runs on seven hits and one walk and five Ks.
The Bulldogs put nine hits to good use in the win with Brown, Charrette, Chavarria Burns collecting two each, while Allain, King and Lubchansky each had one.
In the nightcap on Sunday, Home Run made three hits enough to leave town with a win. Charrette, Allain and Brown had singles, while Charrette spun a five-hit gem, allowing one earned run while walking none and fanning two.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to take on a familiar foe on Saturday at 2 and 4 p.m. in NEB-NH at Whitaker Field in North Conway. On Sunday, Home Run is slated to play the Granite State Thunder (4-8) from Goffstown at 10 a.m. and noon.
“If we can go 3-1 this weekend, we should advance into the final six the following weekend,” Allain said. “I think we’re all excited to not only be playing but hosting some playoff games.
Next year
In other baseball news, 2021 Bulldog tryout dates are scheduled for Aug. 22 from 9 a.m. to noon at Whitaker Field for players age 12-and-under as of May 1.
For players age 13-14 as of May 1, 2021, tryouts are set for Aug. 22 from 1-4 p.m. at Kennett High School.
The 2021 coaching staff were also announced last week: Josh McAllister will coach the 10U team (no assistant named yet); Andy Pepin will coach the 12U team (now assistant named yet); Greg Allain will coach the 13U with assistant coach Jim Hidden; and David Silvia will coach the 14U team (no assistant named yet).
There will be weekly winter practices, play a full game schedule, weekend tournaments, game and practice uniforms. For more information, call Allain at (603)-662-4882 or email gallain2323@gmail.com.
