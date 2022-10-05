Ruffed Grouse

Hunting season for ruffed grouse is open through Dec. 31. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONCORD — The hunting season for ruffed grouse — New Hampshire’s most sought-after upland game bird — started Oct. 1 and runs through Dec. 31. Woodcock season also opened Oct. 1 and concludes Nov. 14.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Small Game Project Leader Karen Bordeau notes that 68 percent of small game hunting effort in the state targeted ruffed grouse and 18 percent on woodcock in 2021, and that over half of that effort takes place in the North Region. New Hampshire offers some of the best upland game bird hunting in New England, especially in the northern third of the state.

