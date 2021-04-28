OSSIPEE — Wayne Grenier, 71, of Ossipee recently competed at the WPA world championships in Pabianice, Poland (near Warsaw) from April 14-18. All told, there were 575 competitors from 18 countries.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Grenier was one of only two Americans competing, but he did his country proud, bringing home pair of gold medals in Full Power and Push-Pull division, and two silver medals in the bench press and the deadlift.
Grenier, who heads up food services at Indian Mound Golf Course, is looking forward to a very active season. In fact, the next event is scheduled for May 7 in nearby Claremont.
Last August, Grenier went a perfect nine for nine in a record-breaking performance at the APA’s Cam-Am (Canadian-American) open in Brattleboro, Vt. His best squat was 185 pounds, best bench press was 195 pounds, and best deadlift was 340 pounds for a lofty total of 720 pounds.
In 2019, as a member of Team USA at the 29th World Powerlifting Alliance Championship in Ukraine, Grenier brought home a silver and five gold medals, part of the U.S. team’s 40-medal haul. — Ted Sares
