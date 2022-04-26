CONWAY — It was quite a week for Gabe Brown, but it ended on a happy note in victory lane.
The current Granite State Pro Stock Series champion, Brown, 19, the son of Tiffany (Foster) and Gene Brown in Center Conway, opened his week on a down note at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon on April 17 when the No. 50 car, owned by Dale Drew Racing, got spun out on lap two during a heat-race restart for the PASS (Pro All Stars Series) Tour’s Northeast Classic.
Sadly, Brown’s day was done before he and his crew were able to really get going. the team quickly rebounded and headed to Stafford Motor Speedway in Stafford, Conn. for the NAPA Auto Parts 75-lap PASS Late Model feature last Saturday. He went on to finish third in the race.
According to a release on the Stafford Motor Speedway’s website, the car of fellow Center Conway resident DJ Shaw and two other vehicles came together on turn one on lap 17 to bring the caution lag out. Brown, in sixth at the time, was able to work his way up to fourth on lap-22. Shaw finished 18th on the day.
On lap-40, Brown moved from fourth to second on a nifty pass and remained there until 10 laps to go. On lap-67, Ryan Kuhn was able to get by Brown into second behind Eddie Brown.
“The caution came out with 72 laps complete as Kuhn got into the wall and came to a stop against the turn-3 wall,” the release stated. “MacDonald took the lead on the lap-73 restart with Joey Polewarczyk moving into second. Brown slotted into third.”
Car No. 50 crew headed back to the Granite State that evening heading to Claremont Motorsports Park for Sunday afternoon’s Granite State Pro Stock Series race. Brown, who had won his last two races on the Claremont oval, made it three-for-three wins with a convincing victory for his first win of 2022.
According to a story by Jeff Brown on the Short Track Scene, “Brown held off home-track favorite Luke Hinkley in the closing laps of the Key Chevrolet Buick GMC of Newport Twin 100 to pick up his third straight win at the tricky third-mile. …Brown led all but three laps in a command performance, lapping all but six cars en route to his fourth career GSPSS victory. After breaking into victory lane in last July’s $10,000-to-win 150-lap feature, Brown won again in October to seal his series championship, adding a third win in between at Lee USA Speedway’s Oktoberfest.”
Brown added: “The win ties Brown with DJ Shaw and Ray Christian III for the most GSPSS trophies at the track. Christian’s three wins also came in sequence in 2019 and 2020. …Brown has matured over the last year, embracing the reckless reputation he earned as a teenager while shedding some of those aggressive impulses along the way. While still unafraid to swap paint, he has found consistency at the front of the pack. In four starts with PASS this year, excluding the NHMS debacle, Brown’s worst finish is eighth.”
“Unbelievable weekend, (placed third) at Stafford with PASS, and picked up the win with Granite State at Claremont,” Brown posted on the Gabe Brown Racing Facebook page. “Incredibly thankful for all my guys hard work all week long and all weekend long, these are the weekends we race for!”
Brown, a 2019 Kennett High graduate, started racing Go Karts at Richmond Karting Speedway in Richmond, Maine and Oxford Plains Speedway at the age of 11. He posted 50-plus wins in the Karts including 27 wins between OPS & RKS in one season.
In September of 2018, Brown became the youngest track champion in Oxford Plains Speedway history — which spans more than six decades — clinching the Super Late Model title in Oxford, Maine.
Brown is scheduled to race in a PASS race on May 7 at Oxford Plains Speedway in Oxford, Maine.
