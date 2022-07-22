CONWAY — Two local athletes — Jes Dolan and Bobby Graustein — once again are on a mission to help our nation’s veterans. They will lace up their running shoes on July 30 and take part in the 12th annual Run to Home Base.

According to runtohomebase.org, the organization is dedicated to healing the invisible wounds for veterans of all eras, service members, military families and families of the fallen through world-class clinical care, wellness, education and research.

