CONWAY — Two local athletes — Jes Dolan and Bobby Graustein — once again are on a mission to help our nation’s veterans. They will lace up their running shoes on July 30 and take part in the 12th annual Run to Home Base.
According to runtohomebase.org, the organization is dedicated to healing the invisible wounds for veterans of all eras, service members, military families and families of the fallen through world-class clinical care, wellness, education and research.
"As a National Center of Excellence, Home Base operates the first and largest private-sector clinic in the nation devoted to providing life-saving clinical care and support for the treatment of invisible wounds including post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injury, anxiety, depression, co-occurring substance use disorder, family relationship challenges and other issues associated with military service," the website says.
Dolan and Graustein have taken part in the Run to Home Base in the past and have been amongst the top fundraisers for the cause.
“I am happy to announce that once again I will run in this great event,” Dolan shared on Facebook. Twelve years in a row now. I have been so lucky for the past decade to have found such great support in my family, friends and community to get behind this great organization. In 2011, I participated in this event on a whim, with what I would describe as selfish intentions (I wanted to cross home plate in Fenway Park, I wanted to be on that side of the stands); little did I know then that a whim would change my life.
“As much as I have given to this event, I have gained even more. Twelve years ago when I started this I didn't have a real connection, but now I've seen the loss and the hurt that comes with PTSD and suicide. I have seen the need for this program firsthand, and I want to ensure that it is there for anyone who needs it. I hope you will continue to support my involvement with the Run to Home Base and the great work being done at the Home Base Program.”
Dolan, who was inspired to join the Army by Run to Home Base, had set a goal to raise $1,200 for Run to Home Base, but as of Friday, had received $3,365 in pledges. You can donate to her page at tinyurl.com/54kryxcp.
“A donation of $20 helps cover transportation costs to get a veteran to the clinic; $50 pays for three meals/day for veterans attending the intensive clinical program,” she shared. “At the end of the day every dollar counts, so if all you can donate is $1 that helps too!”
Graustein set a goal to raise $5,000. As of Wednesday, he had received $3,100 in pledges. You can donate to his page at tinyurl.com/2p9cavrj.
“My experience with Run to Home Base has been life-changing,” Graustein said
Among those he honors with his run is his grandfather, Lt. Cmdr. Robert S. Graustein, who was killed in Vietnam on Dec. 21, 1972.
Although he never met his namesake but feels a special connection to the man he closely resembles, and was named for.
“He was a lieutenant commander stationed on the USS Saratoga,” Bobby explained. “My dad was only 10 years old when my grandfather was shot down on a night mission named the ‘Christmas Bombing.’”
Graustein also plans to honor other relatives and family friends who have served or are serving in the Armed Forces by placing their names on his shirt. They are: Scott Graustein, Navy; Roy Andrews, Army; Paul Weld, Army; John Graustein, Army; David Terry, Navy; Catherine Terry, Navy (active); Jason Turner, Navy; Jacob Turner, Army (active); and Ray Gilmore Jr., Army.
Runners choose a 5K or 9K course and have the choice to do the run at Fenway Park or virtually, as it has been done the previous two years.
Opening ceremonies kick off at 7 a.m. followed by the race starting at 8 a.m.
Home Base, a Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital Program, according to its website “is dedicated to healing the invisible wounds for veterans of all eras, service members, military families and families of the fallen through world-class clinical care, wellness, education and research.
“Since its inception, Home Base has provided care and support to more than 25,000 veterans and family members and trained more than 80,000 clinicians, educators, first responders and community members — all at no cost — ensuring a brighter future for the 21st-century warrior and military family.”
Headquartered in the Charlestown Navy Yard in Boston, Mass. with a satellite location in Southwest Florida, Home Base is a nonprofit organization that “operates predominantly on the philanthropic generosity of a grateful nation; federal, state and local funding; foundation grants; and donations from individuals and corporations.”
For more information please visit homebase.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.