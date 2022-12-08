Catherine McCracken and other girls dash toward the finish line in the 5-6 girls race at the Conway Recreation Department's annual Turkey Trot in the field behind the elementary school on Nov. 18. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Evan Littlefield (center) leads the pack (with Ledger McPherson in a close second) of 5-6 boys racing toward the finish line at the Conway Recreation Department's annual Turkey Trot in the field behind the elementary school on Nov. 18. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Assistant Rec Director Todd Gallagher (right) high-fives Ryan McCracken and Colin Tilton at the finish line in the 7-8 race at the Conway Recreation Department's annual Turkey Trot in the field behind the elementary school on Nov. 18. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Nolan Bailey (center) leads the pack of 7-8 boys (with Parker Day and Luke O’Brien following) toward the finish in their race at the Conway Recreation Department's annual Turkey Trot in the field behind the elementary school on Nov. 18. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
A group of 9-10 boys (with Jude Clanton in the front right) race toward the finish line at the Conway Recreation Department's annual Turkey Trot in the field behind the elementary school on Nov. 18. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Jaxson Snow (center) leads the pack of 9-10 boys toward the finish in their race at the Conway Recreation Department's annual Turkey Trot in the field behind the elementary school on Nov. 18. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Lorelei Osetek (center) leads the pack of 9-10 girls toward the finish in their race at the Conway Recreation Department's annual Turkey Trot in the field behind the elementary school on Nov. 18. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Catherine McCracken and other girls dash toward the finish line in the 5-6 girls race at the Conway Recreation Department's annual Turkey Trot in the field behind the elementary school on Nov. 18. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Evan Littlefield (center) leads the pack (with Ledger McPherson in a close second) of 5-6 boys racing toward the finish line at the Conway Recreation Department's annual Turkey Trot in the field behind the elementary school on Nov. 18. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Assistant Rec Director Todd Gallagher (right) high-fives Ryan McCracken and Colin Tilton at the finish line in the 7-8 race at the Conway Recreation Department's annual Turkey Trot in the field behind the elementary school on Nov. 18. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Nolan Bailey (center) leads the pack of 7-8 boys (with Parker Day and Luke O’Brien following) toward the finish in their race at the Conway Recreation Department's annual Turkey Trot in the field behind the elementary school on Nov. 18. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
A group of 9-10 boys (with Jude Clanton in the front right) race toward the finish line at the Conway Recreation Department's annual Turkey Trot in the field behind the elementary school on Nov. 18. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Jaxson Snow (center) leads the pack of 9-10 boys toward the finish in their race at the Conway Recreation Department's annual Turkey Trot in the field behind the elementary school on Nov. 18. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Lorelei Osetek (center) leads the pack of 9-10 girls toward the finish in their race at the Conway Recreation Department's annual Turkey Trot in the field behind the elementary school on Nov. 18. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — Runners got to experience a snow-covered course at the annual Conway Parks & Recreation Department’s Turkey Trot last Friday on the Conway Rec Field behind Conway Elementary School.
“We had a blast at our annual Turkey Trot race,” officials posted on the Conway Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page. “It was certainly a tough course with this week’s snow but all participants navigated the conditions and we had some great races. Congratulations to all our winners!”
Director Michael Lane said the event for children from Albany and Conway was a huge success.
"We had a great night of racing," he said. "There were a number of very close races. I think everyone had a good time. We'e pleased to be able to continue this tradition."
First to toe the starting line on the shortest course of the event were girls and boys aged 5-6. Georgia Bailey for the girls and Evan Littlefield for the boys ran to victory, while Janey Noyes was victorious in the raffle.
For the boys and girls aged 7-8, on a progressively longer course, Nolan Bailey took top honors for the boys and Ave Clanton was the fastest girl. Colin Tilton, Calliope Haley and Brayden Anderson were the raffle winner.
In the 9-10 age category, Lorelei Osetek led the way for the girls and Jaxson Snow topped the field for the boys, while Brody James had the lucky raffle ticket.
In the longest race of the night, the 11-12 year-olds wrapped the trot up in style with two dandy races. Mackenna Noye was the top girl and Chase Hatch sprinted to victory for the boys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.