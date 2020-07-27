CONWAY — Team Conway successfully repeated as SummerFest champions in the 18U midget division in Waterville Valley over the weekend. Team Conway, Coached by Dave Woodbury, went 3-0-2 in the tournament and topped the Icehawks of Northwest, Conn., 3-2 in Sunday’s championship game.
“We played well,” Coach Woodbury said. “It was nice to get back on the ice. For a lot of them it had been awhile.”
Members of Team Conway are Miles Woodbury of Conway; Reilly Murphy, Kobi Lees of North Conway and Wade Volo of North Conway; Eddie Thurston of Fryeburg, Maine; Brett Williams and Ryan Waton of Framingham, Mass.; Owen Anderson, Dylan Hannon, Sebastian Couturier, Liam McGibbon (his Dad, Bill, grew up in North Conway) and Deven Hannon of South Portland, Maine; Dawson Gendreau and Owen Denbow of Scarborough, Maine; Diego Alonso of Saco, Maine; and Jack Broadway of West Spingfield, Mass.
For Woodbury, Murphy, Thurston and Lees, the Sun's senior hockey writer Pat Murphy referred to the tournament as “The Last Dance,” as they had been teammates since Mites, “have gone separate paths in high school, but always find their way back together each July!”
Conway opened the eight-team tournament on Friday with a 7-0 victory over the Eastern Kodiaks, a team made up of players from several rivals of Kennett High School's hockey rivals — Dover High School, Kingswood Regional High School and the Somersworth/Coe-Brown Bearcats. The Kodiaks were coached by Mickey Drouin, a 1986 Kennett graduate, who is also a coach with the Dover based St. Thomas Aquinas High School boys hockey team.
On Saturday, Conway posted a pair of draws, tying the Minuteman Flames of Marlborough, Mass., 3-3, and a 2-2 deadlock with the Icehawks.
Other teams in the tourney were Scoring Concepts U18, U18 Westford, Colchester Junior Lakers and the Minuteman Flames.
In Sunday’s playoff round, Conway beat the Kodiaks 4-1 in the semifinals and then topped the Icehawks 3-2 in the finals.
The tournament also featured a 14U division with several local players participating. Suiting up for the Laconia based Team Scoring Concepts, which skated to a third place finish, were goaltender Zach Moore, forward Cam Fusco and defensemen Connor Wiggin and Robbie Murphy.
The Sun's senior hockey writer Pat Murphy contributed to this story.
