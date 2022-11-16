CONWAY — The Conway Recreation Department announced some of its winter programs this week. Four programs are scheduled to run for five weeks. They include:
K-1 Biddy Basketball
The Conway Parks & Recreation Department will be offering Biddy Basketball, beginning Saturday, Nov 12 and running until Saturday, Dec. 17. This program is for children in grades K-1 and will focus on basic skills, such as dribbling, passing and shooting for the beginner. This program will also teach your child the terminology of basketball. There will be four Saturday groups. Group A starts at 9 a.m., followed by Group B, 9:45 a.m., Group C, 10:30 a.m. and Group D, 11:15 a.m.
The cost of this program is $21. If a session is full please add your child to the waiting list and we will open up another session depending on numbers.
Skills and Drills Basketball for grades 2-6
This program has been created to provide a smooth transition into the intramural game setting (which will begin in early-mid January). The first half of each session will focus on that weeks specific skills then moving to game-oriented drills and scrimmage play in the second half.
Beginning on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2-3 grade, co-ed Basketball Skills and Drills with be held on Tuesday evenings. The program runs through Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Grades 4-6 boys Basketball Skills and Drills is scheduled to begin on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 16 and run until Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Grades 4-6 girls Basketball Skills and Drills is slated to start on Thursday evening, Nov. 17 and run until Thursday, Dec. 22.
The cost of the Skills and Drills sessions is $15.
All Skills and Drills sessions take place from 3:45-4:45 p.m. each day. A rec bus will be provided from the Pine Tree School.
To learn about all the department’s programs, go to conwayrec.com or follow Conway Parks and Rec on social media. Conway Rec is on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Participants must be residents of Conway or Albany to participate, no exceptions.
If you have any questions please call us at 901-1139.
