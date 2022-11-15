Conway Rec Turkey Trot - 2021 - Carter Stearns
Carter Stearns zips across the finish line to win the 11/12 age group race at the Conway Rec Turkey Trot behind Conway Elementary School in 2021. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — The annual Conway Parks & Recreation Department’s Turkey Trot is scheduled to take place this Friday, Nov. 18 at the Conway Rec Field behind Conway Elementary School.

“This year, like last year, we are asking for participants to pre-register (there is no cost),” said Todd Gallagher, assistant recreation director. “Age groups will be broken up into four different sessions. There will be a boy's and girl's race for each age group with the winner from each race receiving a turkey.

