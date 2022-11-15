CONWAY — The annual Conway Parks & Recreation Department’s Turkey Trot is scheduled to take place this Friday, Nov. 18 at the Conway Rec Field behind Conway Elementary School.
“This year, like last year, we are asking for participants to pre-register (there is no cost),” said Todd Gallagher, assistant recreation director. “Age groups will be broken up into four different sessions. There will be a boy's and girl's race for each age group with the winner from each race receiving a turkey.
He added: ”All participants will earn a Turkey Trot ribbon. In addition, we will raffle off one turkey to each age group.”
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, in 2021 runners had to pre-register for the second year in a row, and they again come out in droves, lacing up their running shoes to give it their best trot.
“It went great,” said Michael Lane, recreation director. “We had great races and were able to send a lot of happy kiddos home with turkeys and ribbons.”
He added: “Special thanks to selectmen Steve Porter and Jaqueline Porter who donated all of this year’s turkeys, we are truly grateful.”
First to toe the starting line on the shortest course of the event were girls and boys aged 5-6. Aubrey Bernier for the girls and Callum Peterson for the boys ran to victory, while Madelynn Grant was victorious in the raffle.
For the boys and girls aged 7-8, on a progressively longer course, Jaxson Snow took top honors for the boys and Lorelei Osetek was the fastest girl. Calvin Fougere was the raffle winner.
In the 9-10 age category, Catherine Ferriter led the way for the girls and Chase Brooks topped the field for the boys, while Mason Moss had the lucky raffle ticket.
In the longest race of the night, the 11-12 year-olds wrapped the trot up in style with two dandy races. Shannon Fay was the top girl and Carter Stearns sprinted to victory for the boys. Gage Grant, who was second in the trot, was the winner in the raffle.
Friday's trot is open to children ages 5-12, who are residents of Conway and Albany. There will be eight races, 5/6 girls, 5/6 boys, 7/8 girls, 7/8 boys, 9/10 girls, 9/10 boys, 11/12 girls and 11/12 boys.
Children aged 5-6 will race at 5 p.m.; 7-8 will run at 5:20 p.m.; 9-10 run at 5:40 p.m.; and 11-12 run at 6 p.m.
To register for the race (you must register by 2 p.m. on Friday), questions or more information go to conwayrec.com or phone (603) 901-1139 You can learn more about Conway Rec on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
