CONWAY — The annual Conway Parks & Recreation Department’s Turkey Trot will look a lot last year’s but still promises to bring the same fun amid of the COVID-19 pandemic. The race will take place this Friday, Nov. 19 at the Conway Rec Field behind Conway Elementary School.
“This year, like last year, we are asking for participants to pre-register (there is no cost),” said Todd Gallagher, coordinator of the Teen Center. “Age groups will be broken up into four different sessions. There will be a boys and girls race for each age group with the winner from each race receiving a turkey.
He added: ”All participants will earn a Turkey Trot ribbon. In addition, we will raffle off one turkey to each age group.”
The race course will be set up to allow social distancing at the start.
“It was a blast (last year),” said Michael Lane, assistant recreation director, who said the 62 participants needed to pre-register for the trot in 2020.
The course was a lap around the entire playing field. “It was between 200-300 yards in length,” Lane said. “It was a beautiful night,” he added, with temperatures in the mid-50s at race time.
“We were really happy with how everything went,” he saidd “Everyone followed the social distance guidelines and spread out.”
He added: “This was another special tradition that I’m glad we were able to make happen for the kids and their families. It was definitely a team effort by everyone.”
Children ages 5-12, who are residents of Conway and Albany, are welcome. There will be eight races, 5/6 girls, 5/6 boys, 7/8 girls, 7/8 boys, 9/10 girls, 9/10 boys, 11/12 girls and 11/12 boys.
Children aged 5-6 will race at 5 p.m.; 7-8 will run at 5:20 p.m.; 9-10 run at 5:40 p.m.; and 11-12 run at 6 p.m.
To register for the race (you must register by 2 p.m. on Friday), questions or more information go to conwayrec.com or phone (603) 901-1139 You can learn more about Conway Rec on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
