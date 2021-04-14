CONWAY — The Conway Parks & Recreation Department is offering an eight-week summer program geared for boys and girls ages 6-13, beginning on Monday, June 21 and concluding on Tuesday, Aug. 13, from its home on the campus of Kennett Middle School in Conway Village.
“We’re excited to announce, we’re going to be able to offer summer program again,” Michael Lane, assistant director for the Conway Parks and Recreation Department, said by phone on Thursday. “We have opened registration.
The program, which runs Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (early drop-off and late pick-up are available at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.), is open to children who are residents of Conway and Albany.
The early bid fee for the full summer program is $299 if you register before May 2. Regular registration fee is $359 after May 2. Parents can sign up children through opening day.
Scholarships are available. If interested or you would like to learn more, contact Administrative Assistant Lenore Wagner at (603) 901-1139.
“Our 2021 Camp will follow a very similar style and format as last year,” said Lane. “Kids will be placed into ‘color pods’ with kids in the same age range. Campers will participate in activities daily with their pod. We’ll have a ratio of right around 10-1 (campers to counselors). Activities range from elementary-style games, sports, arts and crafts, life skills, hiking and swimming.”
Lane added: “We plan to once again offer weekly trips this summer. Pods will travel off-site to visit amusement parks. Cost of these trips are in addition to the summer camp fee.”
Lane said official camp rules, guidelines and schedules will be released on May 31.
“This will allow our staff to use the most up-to-date state guidance in regards to COVID-19,” he said.
Last summer, more than 140 children participated in the summer program, which was down from a typical year of 200-240. Strict coronavirus screening took place each morning when campers were dropped off. Before children get out of vehicles, each parent/guardian was asked a series of health-related questions about their child. Campers had their temperature taken by Kelsey MacMillan, the COVID-19 screener for Conway Rec.
MacMillan asked parents, “Does your child currently have any of the following flu-like or COVID-19 symptoms? Chills? Vomiting? Diarrhea? Sore throat? Shortness of breath? Cough? Fever? Muscle aches?”
Parents were also asked if their child had been out of the state in the past 14 days.
If the answer was “no” to the questions, and the child did not have a fever, they were ready to start their day. Last summer, campers were assigned to one of 16 color pods and remained with that group for the full seven weeks. They were given a colored bracelet that they had to have with them at all times.
Once it was time for camp to start, counselors led their pods into the building to drop off their backpacks. To maximize social distancing, each camper was assigned a locker by the color pod they were in for the summer to “limit interactions between campers in the hallway,” Lane said.
Not one case of COVID-19 was detected among the campers or staff last summer.
Asked what the secret was to this success, Recreation Director John Eastman praised the dedication of his staff that in addition to Lane and Todd Gallagher includes Wagner, Programmer Robbie Moody and 15 counselors.
“Summer camp as a whole went really well," Eastman said. "Mike, Todd, Robbie, Lenore and the counselors did an outstanding job. The kids had a good summer.”
For more on the summer program or to register, go to tinyurl.com/nb2kmvf9.
