The world’s best golfers are on the links at the Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, N.Y. this week for the 105th PGA Championship. It figures to be an exciting and chilly weekend of golf (the first round was delayed 90 minutes on Thursday due to a frost warning), but let’s take a look at the roots of the PGA — Professional Golf Association, and how did the Wanamaker Cup, awarded to the tourney winner, come to be.
The Association, according to its website is “one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.”
It is made up of nearly 29,000 PGA Professionals, with North Conway Country Club’s Kevin Walker and the Eagle Mountain House’s Bob McGraw being among them.
Here’s a little food for thought — word has it the PGA was born over lunch.
“The Professional Golfer's Association of America was originally conceived in January 1916 in New York City,” the website states. “A group of New York-area golf professionals and prominent amateur golfers, including the likes of five-time PGA Champion Walter Hagen, 1913 U.S. Open Champion Francis Ouimet and famed course architect A.W. Tillinghast, attended a luncheon hosted by department store magnate Rodman Wanamaker at the ninth-floor restaurant of the Wanamaker Store in New York City.”
The story goes that Tom McNamara, “a former caddie turned accomplished golfer turned talented salesman for Wanamaker,” told his boss that it was time to bring the U.S. professional golfers together under one umbrella.
“Locked into a retail battle with rival A.G. Spalding & Bros. for the sale of golf balls, Wanamaker enthusiastically approved the initiative,” states the PGA website. “On April 10, 1916, in the second-floor boardroom of the Hotel Martinique on 32nd and Broadway, the Professional Golfers’ Association of America was established. There were 78 members elected that day, including 35 PGA charter members.”
That’s when the Wanamaker Cup was born. Justin Thomas is the defending champ, but the pick here is Adam Scott will be the 2023 winner.
New Hampshire has its chapter of the PGA, and North Conway Country Club has had the honor of hosting the NH PGA Championship for more than four decades. Larry Gallagher, the pro at NCCC who Walker succeeded, is one of the few to reach the trifecta — reaching the (NHPGA) Player of the Year Award; winning the NHPGA Championship and winning the Senior NHPGA Championship multiple times.
Playing on a course he grew up on, Bob won the Senior Division of the 44th New Hampshire Chapter of the New England PGA Championship at North Conway Country Club last August. Bob, who was co-champion with Joe Clark Jr. in 2010, played two super rounds of golf to win the title, edging defending champ Bill Andrews of Portsmouth by two shots.
In 2006, McGraw was recognized as the NEPGA Junior Golf Leader of the Year. “This award recognizes a PGA golf professional who is a leader in junior golf, reflects the image and qualities that juniors can emulate and provides opportunities and experiences for juniors to learn and play golf,” that sums up Bob McGraw to a tee, pun intended.
Club Notes
Eagle Mountain Golf Course, Carter Notch Road, Jackson, (603) 383-9090: Club Pro and PGA Professional Bob McGraw reports there are still openings for the Don Ho Golf League which will start this coming Wednesday, May 24. The fee is $75 for the six-week competition. Teams consist of four players and teams will tee off weekly at their set tee time.
“Starting Tuesday, May 23, we will be offering a women's instructional league,” said Bob. “The four-week session will start at 5:30 p.m. each Tuesday and will consist of a half-hour of instruction on the range. This will be followed by five holes of golf, with players receiving on-course instruction as they come through one of the holes.”
The fee is $80 for the four weeks and the league is limited to five four-person groups.
To sign up for the leagues, clinics or information on golf lessons, call the pro shop at (603) 383-9090.
Hale’s Location Golf Course, West Side Road, North Conway, (603) 356-2140: Bobbie Box, the pro shop manager, reports there’s a new, friendly face at Hales this spring.
“We at Hales are pleased to announce that Kim O’Neil is an outside contractor who will be giving lessons at Hale’s Location Golf,” Bobbie said. “He can be reached at (321) 299 6486.”
She added: “Our course is in wonderful shape. This year we have a new tee time booking system, it is user-friendly and can be booked from our website (haleslocationgolf.com)."
Bobbie also reports, Hales has “a beautiful fleet of new carts, and we pride ourselves in how neat ad clean we keep our carts.”
The course is open daily from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. The pro shop will maintain the same hours until Memorial Day Weekend when they are scheduled to expand.
Leagues for the ladies and the men are scheduled to start the week of June 12. Reach out to Bobbie to sign up to play.
A pro demo day is scheduled for June 15.
Hales will co-host the 15th annual Jen's Friends Cancer Foundation Golf Tournament with Wentworth Golf Club on Thursday, June 8.
The tournament, according to the Jen’s Friends website (jensfriends.org), is returning, “with some old favorites including shotgun starts, luncheon, awards and the popular 50/50 raffle.”
Indian Mound Golf Course, Center Ossipee, (603) 539-7733: Pro/owner Jonathan Rivers reports the first tournament of 2023 is a good one. Indian Mound will host the KHS Project Graduation Golf Tournament this Sunday, May 21 (moved from May 7).
Registration is at 11 a.m. The entry fee is $95 for adults and $65 for student golfers. Proceeds go to support the Kennett High School Class of 2023 and its Project Graduation effort.
Payment can be made by check, which should be payable to Project Graduation 2023.
Project Graduation started in 1979 in Maine after the Oxford Hills community tragically experienced seven deaths during the commencement season. The event has spread to all 50 states and offers a safe, fun-filled post-graduation activity. Project Graduation provides and all-night, drug and alcohol-free environment to the graduates to cap off their special day.
The pro shop, according to its website (indianmoundgc.com) is open daily from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Lake Kezar Country Club, Route 5, Lovell, Maine, (207) 925-2462: Nancy Calvert reports the course is now open without any restrictions and the daily hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“This week was the first week of the Men's Twilight League,” Nancy said. “This year they are trying something new, allowing subs. Overall everything seemed to go well.”
The Ladies Thursday League and Wednesday Night Couples League are scheduled to start in June.
Kicking off the tournament slate is the newly-created All in Fore Kids Golf Tournament this Sunday, May 21 at 8 a.m.
“Join your fellow multi-disciplinary team partners in local law enforcement, child protection, prosecution, mental health, medical and advocates — become a community champion by being part of our, first annual All in Fore Kids Golf Tournament,” the tournament brief states.
Nancy says June will feature several tournaments, beginning with the sixth annual Charlotte Hobbs Lovell Library Tournament on Sunday, June 4. Entry forms and a complete list of upcoming events can be found on the website (kekezargolf.com).
North Conway Country Club, Norcross Circle, North Conway, (603) 356-5244: Club Pro Kevin Walker reports the news of the week, which many were eagerly waiting and hoping for.
“We are able to open the back nine and will play all 18 holes (as of Thursday),” Kevin said on Wednesday.
The Golf Column hopes to chronicle the amazing work Andy Bechtold and his grounds crew and volunteers did after the flooding earlier this month soon.
The first NCCC member event of the year, the popular Opening Scramble, will be held on Sunday, May 21.
The Ledgeview League, with a full field of 24 teams, will begin competition on Monday, May 22.
NCCC will be hosting fitting days on Friday, Saturday and Sunday of Memorial Day weekend. Callaway, Titleist, Taylormade, Mizuno and Srixion will be in attendance and holding one-on-one fitting appointments. Contact the golf shop (603-356-5244) for more information or to schedule a time.
The Cigars for Warriors and North Conway Community Center tournaments are scheduled for Wednesday, May 24 and May 31, respectively.
Wentworth Golf Club, Route 16, Jackson, (603) 383-9641: Ryan Polisso, director of golf, reports the highly-competitive Red Fox League will open on Monday, May 22.
The pro shop is open daily at 7:30 a.m., while the course will open at 8 a.m. until mid-June.
Ryan will soon be offering lessons. Call the pro shop (603-383-9641) for more information.
The annual Mount Washington Valley Ski Team Golf Tournament is scheduled for Friday, June 16, at the Wentworth. It will be a 1 p.m. shotgun start and is a four-person best-ball scramble format.
This event is the largest fundraiser for the MWV Ski Team, the local alpine ski racing team for athletes ages 14 and older. For more information go to mwvskiteam.com/events/golf. The registration deadline is June 12.
White Mountain Indoor Golf, 15 Town Hall Road in Intervale, whitemtindoorgolf@gmail.com: WMIG was the hit of the winter for local golfers. More than 125 golfers took part in the two six-week leagues.
The facility, run by Jack Wyman, features three state-of-the-art simulators by AboutGolf and offers leagues, casual play, lessons, club fittings and a private event venue for those who want to improve their game or just have fun.
The website is where all tee times can be booked. You can email whitemtindoorgolf@gmail.com for additional information about leagues, lessons, event planning or any other questions you may have.
Golf talk
“Do your best, one shot at a time and then move on. Remember that golf is just a game.” — Nancy Lopez
If you have any great local stories, golf scores or photos, tee them up and send them my way, please, so we can include them in an upcoming column. Contact Lloyd Jones at lloyd@conwaydailysun.com. Hope you have a bogey-free week.
