By David "Doc" Walker
Welcome back, constant readers and faithful friends. This last year of the pandemic has been a real challenge and a new way of life for all of us. Our great American pastime, baseball, was put “on hold” for over a year thus leaving “The boys of summer” unable to play organized baseball per Babe Ruth Baseball (Cal Ripken), Hew Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association and local recreation programs.
However, in January 2021, with plenty of snow on the ground, Kennett High Athletic Director Neal Weaver and Athletic Trainer Colby Locke did a lot of extra work to gain permission for the KHS spring baseball program to begin in the Peter Ames Gymnasium at KHS.
COVID-19 protocols were very stiff, rightfully so, but there was no whining and complaining by the prospective players and coaches because we were all elated that we could play KHS baseball again. And thus we did, directed by Head Coach Josh McAllister and his veteran staff: fifth-year Assistant Seth Allen; four-year roving catcher instructor Sal DiSanza; and eight-year JV Bullpen Coach, yours truly, Doc Walker, makes the jump to varsity bench coach. Ryan “Pedie” Richard is the new JV Coach along with four-year assistant and former KHS pitcher Alex Ricker.
The regular season began with a 5-4 come-from-behind victory over White Mountains Regional. Then it was the home-opener against arch-nemesis Plymouth. Everything that could go wrong actually did for the hometown boys, as Plymouth won 12-2, the game was called in the fifth due to the (10-run) mercy rule, which I call the “murder rule.”
An embarrassed team of wounded Eagles gathered around Coach McAllister, who gave a dissertation on the “broom philosophy,” ala Albert Pujols. This consists of mentally sweeping away a bad play, bad at-bat and bad game.
The next day, 13 players hit the practice field as if nothing had happened. And the following day, it was a trip to Plymouth to face a team that I am sure figured the wounded Eagles were a push-over. This was answered quickly, as Kennett’ lead-off
batter, Parker “Sid” Coleman (CF, P) blasted a home run 30 feet beyond the left-field fence. KHS 1-0.
Plymouth answered in the bottom of the first with two home runs to take the lead 2-1. From there, Plymouth dominated with a 4-3 lead going into the sixth.
The Eagles loaded the bases and catcher Jack “Jackie” Robinson laced a two-out, 3-2 pitch to right field to tie the game. “Sid” Coleman (2-2 for the day) drew a walk, which proved to plate the winning run as the Eagles then upped the ante to lead for good 9-4. Senior Harry Keeler pitched 2 2/3 innings before leaving with a sore shoulder, and the Eagles behind 4-3. Then the highlight of the game came from the bullpen. Sophomore “Sammy” Seavey and senior “Petey” Barrows pitched “lights-out” 4 1/3 of shutout ball, retiring 13 of the14 batters that they faced.
A total team effort won this game 9-4. The Eagles had learned a valuable lesson: “In order to become a good winner, you first have to become a good loser.”
