CONWAY — Lee Ann O’Hara has joined the Pinkham Real Estate team as a Realtor.
Licensed as an associate broker in New Hampshire and a Broker in Maine, O’Hara will be listing and selling real estate. She is excited to share her extensive real estate experience and knowledge of the Mount Washington Valley with buyer and seller clients.
O’Hara perfectly represents the full-time commitment and level of professionalism that Pinkham Real Estate embodies. Her experience as a licensed educator, office manager, and most recently as president of the White Mountain Board of Realtors adds up to a deep level of understanding of the business and extremely high level of service with clients.
“We are so happy to welcome Lee Ann to our team of full time real estate professionals," Emily Kubichko, owner and Realtor at Pinkham, said "Lee Ann is a great addition, her knowledge base and customer service skills are wonderful. We are excited to have her on our team helping serve the people of the valley with all their real estate needs.”
Since 1963, Pinkham Real Estate has been representing buyers and sellers in the Mount Washington Valley. A full-service real estate agency, Pinkham specializes in residential, commercial, and land sales in New Hampshire and Western Maine.
Find them online at pinkhamrealestate.com or in person at 2558 White Mountain Highway in North Conway. For more information, call (603) 356-5425.
