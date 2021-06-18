You'll notice I didn't say "going green." We're not talking about saving the Earth today. At least not directly.
My honey loves to garden, and I am fortunate enough to enjoy the bounty of her hard work. Mostly, I like the cucumbers, but a garden fresh tomato is never something to turn your nose at.
It really is true that everything from your garden tastes 1,000 times better than anything from the grocery store. Perhaps, it is the love and care that went into it? Most likely it is because it has not been shipped across two countries. I'm not sure. But as someone who does not reach for a vegetable by default, creating and curating your own garden is well worth the effort.
When we first began discussions about the remodel, the location of the garden was something we had to keep in mind. It currently gets some great midday sun and then gets a little respite in the later afternoon. This allows for early morning watering and then a refresh in the afternoon without worry of burning the leaves like you would do if you watered at noon. With the remodel stretching the home towards the East, it looks like the garden will be able to stay where it is.
I say all that about the garden because I read an interesting and kind of amusing article about "rage gardening" this week. It was on realtor.com, if you want to find the original.
Unless you have been living under a rock, this pandemic has affected us all in various ways. Our behavior outside the home notwithstanding, we are all feeling the effects of being secluded at home (and being secluded in public).
As an introvert, I feel that I fared pretty well this past year. I work from home so I don't really see many people as it is. That said, having the little socialization that I DO enjoy taken away from me did not go unnoticed.
One of the ways we can express our disdain for our current situation is physical exercise. If you've been reading along for the last decade, you know I'm a huge fan of hiking, biking and skiing. I enjoy cycling alone, so a peaceful 60 mile cruise in the Whites is salve for the soul.
For others, like my honey, taking her frustrations out on the weeds is a win-win. She gets outside and enjoys the benefits of a better looking (weedless) garden and also enjoys the mental benefits of releasing some stress on those pesky vines.
One of the suggestions in the article was to plant "high maintenance" plants and vegetables. The objective is to create a bit more work for yourself so you're inclined to visit the garden more frequently, thus relieving that much more stress.
We also have implemented raised gardens or "boxes" (not sure what the correct term is, but you get it). These are great because they tend to allow for healthier (more concentrated) soil as well as separating themselves from the riff raff down on the "normal" dirt where there are far more weeds.
In many cases, we tend to stew on what is bothering us. It keeps churning over and over in our minds. In this way, cycling is not great (without a good playlist or podcast) because on the open road there's not much to do but think. With a gardening project, there is literally always something to be done.
"Just walking into the garden area spins up a whole list of projects that can be tackled," Badger Realty agent Kathleen Sullivan Head said. "This is perfect for those times when you are frustrated and stressed out." A few minutes weeding or harvesting your yummy bounty is sure to allow those frustrations to fade away.
And it's not too late. I'm not an expert in gardening (by a long shot!) but I do know that we are about to plant cucumbers and the tomatoes are still really small.
Pay a visit to your local garden shop and get some recommendations for what you can still plant and enjoy this summer. You could even mix up the tasks a bit as well. By that I just mean, you could plant your garden treats, even using raised beds, and then focus on the rest of the area with fencing, weeding, watering, etc. There are no rules when it comes to your garden. Plant whatever you want and enjoy the learning process.
Home improvement projects can be (and usually are) stressful. Perhaps this spring/summer is better spent on a more simple project that can benefit you in your brain and your belly.
Happy gardening.
