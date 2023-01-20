When I was younger, I rented a little house abutting the White Mountain National Forest. This property was merely 10-minutes outside of my hometown, so I had expected it wouldn’t feel very different from that. Unbeknownst to me, this perfect little house sat in a valley of absolutely no cellphone service and, at the time, no option for high-speed internet either.
I’m a millennial. The internet and I showed up on the scene around the same time. I can remember picking up the home phone only to hear that unforgettable techno-grumble on the other end, which meant a fight was about to break out between my sister and I, because she was chatting online with her friends, and I needed to use the phone to call mine.
When my family finally switched from dial-up to high-speed, I was so excited. But that excitement was followed by complete disappointment at how not-high-speed our new internet was. What a letdown! Eventually, the speed improved, becoming almost as instantaneous as we now know the internet to be.
The little house in Dead-Zone Valley finally caught up, too, albeit much later than I had expected. Ten years have gone by, and I still live in that same house, yet, I have but one option for high-speed internet providers.
After earning my college degree online and working in a remote job since before COVID forced many of us to do so, I have come to understand how necessary having reliable internet is to me and my everyday life.
“Having reliable and fast internet is essential to how many folks make their living,” Kevin Killourie of Badger Peabody & Smith Realty said. “There are still areas that do not have reliable or high-speed internet available, though that’s becoming a less-common occurrence over time. When considering where to purchase your next home, take some time to research internet options in the area and make sure they fit your needs.”
Although my internet availability issues seem to be a thing of the past, the lack of cell service remains unchanged. However, with the introduction of Wi-Fi-assisted calling a few years back, I can work around this much of the time. Most importantly, I feel safe knowing I can call emergency services if I need to.
Spotty cellphone reception is fairly common in rural areas. Many people rely on their cellphone service for their internet as well, so it’s worth checking in with your cellphone provider to make sure you have coverage options if you’re considering moving to a more rural location.
The only catch to depending on the World Wide Web for my everyday needs is that it goes hand-in-hand with having reliable and working electricity, which is oftentimes out of my control, especially when it comes to the ever-changing New England forecast. That’s why a generator is a must-have for living in the North Country — but I’ll tell you more about that next time.
Paige O. Roberts has a degree in Creative Writing from Southern New Hampshire University. Her work has appeared or is forthcoming in The Henniker Review, Sidereal Magazine, Rejection Letters, and Cypress. She has been nominated for a Best of the Net and Pushcart Prize. She lives in the White Mountains of New Hampshire.
