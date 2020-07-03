This week’s property located at 137 Stearns Road in Lovell, Maine, offers incredible waterfront access on Kezar Lake. Experience the best of lakeside living for primary living or vacationing, located on one of the most beautiful lakes in Maine.
The property, which has been in the same family for 65 years, is a unique water’s edge home, including a sandy beach with gradual access and deeper water dock for a boat. Enjoy wooded privacy with 250 feet of frontage on beautiful Middle Bay.
This is a thoughtfully designed and very well-constructed home built in 2014 with quality craftsmanship and owner/builder decisions, supervision and finish work.
Enjoy a morning cup of coffee overlooking the lake with sunshine streaming into a porch-like room with a double sided fireplace, open to the great room. An upscale cabin feeling with cathedral ceilings, pine walls, ceilings and floors.
There is a fun and functional kitchen with stainless, granite and Alderwood cabinets opening with slider onto a deck, making outside dining as easy as listening to the loons.
The house has a two-bedroom design with one being a master en-suite plus a large loft overlooking the living/dining space, great for office or den.
There is a large partially finished walkout basement family room which opens onto a patio overlooking the water, sand and firepit.
There is also a detached three-car garage set back 100 feet that includes 1,000 square feet of heated “shop” space above which is ideal for recreation and is a real bonus feature to this exciting offering.
The MLS number is 1456211 in Maine and 4810709 in New Hampshire. The list price is $979,900.
Bernadette Donohue of Badger Realty is the listing agent. Donohue can be contacted at (207) 542-9967 or (603) 356-5757, ext. 310, bernie@badgerrealty.com.
Although a very lucky family has made their decision to own this fabulous waterfront property, call Donohue for a status update and/or backup showing requests.
