PORTSMOUTH — Since 2009, Keller Williams Realty agents, staff and affiliate partners have taken the second Thursday of May to close their offices and overwhelm their local communities with care — this day is known as RED Day.
RED stands for Renew, Energize and Donate — all things that take place on RED Day.
“RED Day is a day that all KW agents and associates, both locally and worldwide, come together for a day of giving back to the communities which have so generously supported them and their business,” CEO and Team Leader Jeffrey D’Angelo said.
Thousands upon thousands of hands all pitch in at the same time to make an impact on their local community worldwide.
“Whether it’s something as complex as revitalizing and rehabbing a home for disadvantaged youth, or something as simple as raising funds to provide all the resources necessary to raise, train, and prepare a service dog to an individual in need, the outcome is always the same. An immediate and powerful impact will be felt in the communities that need it the most,” D’Angelo said.
This year for RED Day, which fell on May 12, agents and associates at Keller Williams Coastal and Lakes & Mountains Realty located in Portsmouth, spent their day at the Portsmouth Community Campus. Agents from all over New Hampshire and Maine, including North Conway, came to the event.
The Community Campus sits on 37 acres and boasts tennis courts, a gymnasium, activity rooms and a multigenerational building that supports non-profit agencies, including Seacoast Community School, the Child Advocacy Center, and the Kremples Centre.
In anticipation of RED Day, Todd Henley, the City’s Recreation Director, said: “One of our goals is to increase accessibility to the natural world and outdoor opportunities. With the help of RED Day, we will add two walking loops, a meditative garden and much-needed connectivity between the campus and the city’s new Athletic Fields.”
When leadership first arrived at the campus months ago to better their understanding of how KWCLM could help, there was overgrown brush on all the trails, trees that were blocking the paths, raised garden beds in need of repair, and a boardwalk that was falling apart.
KWCLM knew that their team would be able to provide the labor and resources required to help further the city’s mission of making the campus a welcoming and usable community space.
“In short, the campus is a gathering place for people of all ages,” Henley said. “And now we can offer safe and accessible walking trails for everyone to enjoy.”
Through the effort of over 100 KWCLM agents, the community campus now has clear and safe walking paths throughout the campus, a partially reconstructed boardwalk leading to the Athletic Field, a mulched playground, new raised gardens, and so much more.
The day was filled with sunshine, helping hands, and generous hearts, as well as lots of water and lunch provided by AnnieMac Home Mortgage, Four Points Title & Escrow and Cohen Closing & Title.
“Making a difference in the lives of others and bettering the communities we serve lies at the heart of our mission of Keller Williams Coastal and Lakes & Mountains Realty,” said Melissa Lesniak, real estate agent and one of the RED Day committee leaders. “Every year, I am proud of the extraordinary effort and care our KW family delivers on this special day and beyond as we dedicate the entire day to serving those who work and use the Portsmouth Community Campus.”
To learn more about RED Day and the impact that KW makes on the local community, head to kwclm.com or call (603) 610-8500.
