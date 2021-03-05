Almost two out of every three kitchens renovated in the United States include an island. And for good reasons. Islands are multifunctional. Islands provide extra storage areas, serve as classrooms for children who are schooling remotely and provide additional seating for dining and entertaining.
Islands improve the kitchens' functionality by often including prep sinks, cooking spaces, refrigerated drawers, indoor grills, microwave or steam ovens, dishwashers and cooktops. Islands increase countertop space that can be used for preparing meals and many other purposes.
Plus, islands often serve as a focal point for a kitchen enabling homeowners to make distinct and personal design statements.
Storage is the number one consideration for homeowners opting for an island in their new kitchens. Most homeowners include cabinets and/or drawers for storage; however, we also have seen an increase in open shelving as a storage option for islands.
The most common island shape is square or rectangular, usually between six or seven feet long. Depending on the kitchen's size and shape, islands can be L-shaped or U-shaped. For smaller kitchens, we often recommend a peninsula. Peninsulas are three-sided. The fourth side is attached to a wall.
Approximately 40 percent of homeowners choose a color scheme to complement main cabinets. According to a recent Houzz.com survey, the most popular colors are blue, gray and white.
Another technique to create a stunning visual is the choice of countertop materials and colors. Houzz found that the most popular colors for island countertops are white, medium wood tone, gray or light or dark wood.
Some homeowners select different materials for their island countertop than tops placed on cabinets. Popular choices include butcher block, granite, quartz and marble.
Lighting can make or break the look, feel and functionality of a countertop. Pendants, recessed lights, chandeliers, and natural light can provide general illumination, task lighting for meal preparation and cooking or highlight a particular focal point on the island.
What island size, shape, color and functionality are perfect for your new kitchen? Give Country Cabinets, etc. a call at (603-356-5766) or email (ccetc@countrycabinetsetc.com) to make an appointment to visit the showroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.