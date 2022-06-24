CONWAY — Badger Peabody & Smith Realty has welcomed Victoria Kidder to its North Conway office.
“It’s been years since I have met a new real estate agent with such a desire to succeed. Her drive to learn every day and her desire to offer her clients the highest level of service is inspiring,” Vice President of Sales Brendan Battenfelder said when making the announcement.
Kidder was born and raised right here in the Mount Washington Valley. She feels a strong connection to the community and to real estate. From a young age, she has always enjoyed touring properties. She looks forward to helping buyers find their own slice of heaven amongst the mountains.
When asked why she decided to join Badger Peabody & Smith Realty, Kidder replied, “As a new mom and a new agent, Badger Peabody and Smith provides a level of support other firms cannot match. I get to be my own boss, grow my new business, and still spend time with my family because the entire company supports me.”
When further asked what she liked most about real estate, Kidder said, “Meeting new people and building relationships is what I like. My mentor and fellow Realtor Linda Walker said it best; ‘It’s about people more than its about properties.’”
Badger Peabody and Smith Realty, which has offices in North Conway, Jackson, and Berlin, as well as, Holderness, Plymouth, Brenton Woods, Franconia and Littleton, is the leader in real estate sales, rentals, and leasing in northern New Hampshire.
