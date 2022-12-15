As if on cue, a brilliant early December rainbow materialized across the Bartlett sky framing the rounded Crippies between Mount Langdon and Mount Stanton as we pushed off into the soft corduroy on Thad’s Choice for our first turns of the season.
Though legend tells of leprechauns’ pots of gold being found at the end of the rainbow, I’m sure there are legions of skiers and riders who would rather find crocks of white natural gold — snow — under the radiant arch.
Perhaps that rainbow was a harbinger of snow to come.
At least that’s what many may think as they make those early season first turns on limited terrain with snowguns trumpeting as weather permits.
Up and down, we lapped for a little more than an hour, switching off on the few open Attiash trails and two chairlifts running in the mild low-40s temps as we reacquainted ourselves with the side-to-side motion that unleashes the sensation of freedom found while floating.
Sure, it wasn’t pretty at times, but the fluid motions will return as the season goes on.
And that it will as rituals return to the slopes. Booting up by the car. Making those first stiff robotic like steps to the lifts. Hauling the skis and poles on your shoulder. Having your pass scanned. Riding the chair and rising above the man-made snow to look above and make a deal with the snow gods to unleash storms at will.
Look down and see ski patrol training with a litter, or race teams doing mundane basic drills they will be thankful for in the coming months.
Deplane and make last-minute adjustments to helmet, goggles and boots before strapping on the poles and taking flight for another season. Feel the dance under your feet, the rhythm of the wind and textured variations in the snow with each turn. Cast off the rust. Be graceful. Stop. Admire the surroundings. Chat with a friend, but not too long. That’s what chairlifts and apres ski are for.
When on the mountain, ski.
Discover what’s new and relish seeing familiar landmarks again from glorious alpine vistas to a favorite bar stool. That’s what my wife, Jan, and I did during a recent fall fling across a few valley ski areas.
At Attitash, we rode the new Progression Quad, an overdue upgrade to the weathered East and West Double-Double lifts. With no more structure to enter, the fixed grip Doppelmayr lift with sleek foot rests is a non-stop ride to the top of Thad’s Choice with access to Bear Peak. Gone is the mid-way disembarking option of old.
The express ride is good.
Though I tend to be a midweek, non-holiday skier, during the first turn season, I can make some early weekend runs which is what we did during a couple of days at Cranmore.
Cranmore is being transformed once again, notably with the building of the Fairbank Lodge, a $20 million project that will include 30,000 square feet of lodge space and 15 condos.
The base of Cranmore is now a construction zone with the new lodge’s wooden frame rising high into the sky.
I suspect the activity at the mountain’s gateway may annoy the impatient. The Cranmore faithful have endured plenty of change over the generations like the dismantling of the skimobile, replacement of the delightful red double lift that served the mountain’s backside (as well as a different traffic pattern back there), addition of slopeside condos and now this. Memories can be long, but skiers will get used to it … eventually.
Oh, the skiing on South Slope and Beginner’s Luck was nicely groomed, but soon well-trafficked as young racers practiced their turns. Wonderful though to see the frosty Moats and Mount Washington from the in-town mountain again.
It would have been nice to see the Presidential Range while at Bretton Woods but they were cloaked in cloud. But it was satisfying to cruise down Range View off the Zephyr and be reacquainted with mountains across the way like wide Deception. It didn’t take long to appreciate the warmth of the gondola after winding down Crawford’s Blaze and its fine grooming.
There is only so much you can ski before the holidays as the bounded terrain becomes somewhat routine. But it’s better to be outside instead of in, better to take advantage of why we live here and make some early turns instead of waiting.
There is so much to look forward to this season. Hope Mother Nature’s on board with that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.