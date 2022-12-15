12-16-2022 Basch-Early Skiing at Bretton Woods

Skiers take off after exiting the gondola at Bretton Woods on Tuesday. (MARTY BASCH PHOTO)

As if on cue, a brilliant early December rainbow materialized across the Bartlett sky framing the rounded Crippies between Mount Langdon and Mount Stanton as we pushed off into the soft corduroy on Thad’s Choice for our first turns of the season.

Though legend tells of leprechauns’ pots of gold being found at the end of the rainbow, I’m sure there are legions of skiers and riders who would rather find crocks of white natural gold — snow — under the radiant arch.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.