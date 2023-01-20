Last October, Great Glen Trails’ Sue Wemyss asked me to help out with GGT’s Women’s Winter Escape ski clinics on MLK weekend. The event sounded like an interesting experience, so I said, “Yes.”
Early in November, I heard that the New England Ski Association (NENSA) was offering a Women’s XC Ski Day in Jackson on Jan. 22. I wanted to try something new, so I signed up. The event was only $65, plus a SKIDA hat I ordered for $36.
Now it’s January and time for me to participate in two women’s ski events, back-to-back — one as an instructor, one as a participant. I’m looking forward to both.
What are these events about? To answer, I’ll give event descriptions, activities, number of participants and cost.
Great Glen Trails Women’s Winter Escape, held Jan. 14-15:
Women’s Winter Escape at Great Glen is a unique chance to learn and take part in a variety of activities with other women in small groups, providing for personalized attention from expert instructors.
On Jan. 14, activities included beginner through advanced ski clinics for classic and skate techniques, naturalist-led snowshoeing tours, yoga, snow tubing, pre- and post-activity stretching; Glen House Hotel lunch; and an après ski wine & cheese discounted shopping at Great Glen Outfitter’s Shop. Women’s Winter Escape was limited to 20 participants, ensuring a low instructor-to-student ratio for maximum learning.
On Jan. 15, there was a free equipment demo, with ski and snowshoe products available to take out and test on the trails.
The cost of GGT’s Women’s Escape was $139, including trail passes, clinics, rentals, breakfast and lunch on Jan. 14, après event refreshments, shopping discounts, and access to demo equipment, plus a “commemorative SKIDA hat.” That’s a lot of value for a two-day event.
On Jan. 14, Sue Weymss, a GGT instructor, and Lisa McCoy, the GGT events and marketing director, welcomed around 20 eager women cross-country skiers in GGT’s Libby Room. Sue said she has been doing this event for 10 years. She then introduced the instructors — herself, Connie Kinsman, Candy Armstrong and me. We each shared our ski experiences. Participants from Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts then introduced themselves and shared their stories. The atmosphere was warm and welcoming.
Sue led us in skiing warm up exercises, then we all went down to the rental area to get equipment and organize into clinic groups. Following the 1 hour, 40-minute clinics, there was an optional 30-minute ski with instructors. Following that, hungry skiers had a delicious buffet lunch at Glen House Hotel.
In the afternoon, there were more clinics, snowshoe tours, snow tubing, yoga and post-ski/snowshoe stretch. At 4:30 p.m., there was a “Sip and Shop” at Great Glen Outfitters.
Activities on Jan. 15 included an optional snow coach tour, ski demos and use of the trails for skiing and snowshoeing. It was a full weekend of fun and learning.
New England Nordic Ski Association’s Women’s XC Ski Day, at Jackson XC, this Sunday, Jan. 22: According to the NENSA website, New England’s Women’s Ski Day started in 2002 by former Olympian Trina Hosmer of Stowe, Vt.
Women’s XC Ski Day chooses a non-profit women’s organization each year to benefit from proceeds. The non-profit this year is our local Starting Point. That organization will have a table with information and special raffle tickets for a big drawing at the end.
The event offers a learn-to-ski clinic at all levels with women instructors with the “emphasis being on relaxed, fun learning in a supportive and encouraging environment.” Lunch, raffles and the NENSA expo are included.
This Women’s XC Day has 200 participants from all over New England. On Saturday, participants go for free skis, pick up rental equipment and go to après ski from 5-6 p.m. at the center. The event costs $65, without the hat.
Sunday will be a busy day with women registering, signing up for clinics and tours and getting equipment and passes. Morning clinics and tours for beginner, intermediate and advanced classic and skate skiers are from 9:45-11:30 a.m. Lunch is at the Whitney Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., with a guest speaker, three-time Olympian Dorcas Denhartog. Five Olympian women skiers will then autograph “Trail to Gold: The Journey of 53 Women Skiers.”
Afternoon clinics go from 1:30-2:40 p.m. The group is scheduled to gather at Whitney Center for a wrap-up gathering, raffle, wax demos and snacks.
As I prepared for these two women’s Nordic events, I wondered what motivates women to participate. I also wondered why cross-country centers promote them. To find my answers, I asked participants and organizers. This is what I learned:
GGT participant Rebecca Steeves from Campton told me she signed up to learn new skills in a supportive atmosphere. She wanted to learn ways of “conquering the downhills” and feeling more comfortable on her skis.
Pat Higgins of Glen signed up for the NENSA Women’s Ski Day because “I thought it would be fun to participate since it is right in my own backyard. I hope to learn some new things to help me improve my Nordic skiing. And it will be fun to be among the 200 other women. I think these events are popular because women enjoy gathering with others, socializing and meeting new people who share similar interests.”
Barbara Keller, a Jackson XC Instructor, told me she observed a former Jackson NENSA Women’s Day and was impressed. This year she and her friends decided to sign up. Keller wants to support NENSA and also learn something new. She’s been skiing and teaching for years, but she says she always finds a tidbit to take away from these clinics that improve both her own skiing and her teaching.
I asked GGT’s Sue Wemyss and Lisa McCoy why they organize women’s events. Sue shared, “There is a unique atmosphere to a women's-only event that is different from a co-ed event. Quick and genuine connections are made between the participants and women staff; there's a special shared camaraderie.”
Lisa added, “I think women's specific events provide a wonderful space for all women to learn a new skill, or to improve on skills they already have. It's not that we can't learn while in the presence of men, it's just that as a minority in sports, it's great to be together and connect.”
Jackson XC’s Executive Director Ellen Chandler replied, “I think women like being in a setting where the physical expectations are based on women being the norm. And I think women like being in a setting where they have the potential to make new friends, or even just connect with kindred spirits over the course of a day, with more shared life experiences than they would initially be able to have with most men. I guess a long way of saying female camaraderie.”
The words that keep coming up in everyone’s responses are support, encouragement and camaraderie. Women want to learn skills and improve their skiing, make new friends and share experiences in an enjoyable atmosphere. These women’s cross-country ski days give them what they want.
Although these events have passed, if you go to tinyurl.com/ycyes8kb you may find more here in New England and other places. Of course, there’s always next year, when these events will be offered again. Check them out.
January events
Jan. 3-Feb. 28 (Tuesdays) — Nordic, Snowshoe and Fatbike Meisters at Great Glen Trails from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Jan. 8-March 12 (Sundays) — Bill Koch Ski League for Kids, Great Glen Trails, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Jan. 14-March 18 (Saturdays) — Guided Snowshoe Tours, Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring and Snowshoe Center, 1 p.m.
Jan. 21 — Freeman Frost White Mountain Classic 21K, Jackson Ski Touring Center, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Jan. 22 — NENSA Women’s Ski Day, Jackson Ski Touring, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jan. 27-29 — Snow Sculpting Competition, Great Glen Trails.
Jan. 28 — M.W. Otto Rhode Memorial Skin and Ski, Great Glen Trails, 11:30 a.m.
Sally McMurdo is a retired cross-country ski instructor. For almost four decades, she has explored New England’s groomed and ungroomed trails on all kinds of skis.
