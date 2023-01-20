Last October, Great Glen Trails’ Sue Wemyss asked me to help out with GGT’s Women’s Winter Escape ski clinics on MLK weekend. The event sounded like an interesting experience, so I said, “Yes.”

Early in November, I heard that the New England Ski Association (NENSA) was offering a Women’s XC Ski Day in Jackson on Jan. 22. I wanted to try something new, so I signed up. The event was only $65, plus a SKIDA hat I ordered for $36.

