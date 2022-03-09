After last Friday’s beautiful snowfall, I had only one thing on my mind Saturday — skiing! Thursday’s frozen disaster was covered in fluffy powder. It was time for a long classic tour.
It was the end of vacation week. I knew anywhere I went would be crowded, but I didn’t care. Popular trails are usually crowded at the beginning, but as you go farther out, traffic gets lighter. I knew if I was patient, I’d find my skiing solitude.
To avoid parking issues and crowds starting out from Jackson Ski Touring’s Center, I parked in Red Fox Pub’s parking lot. I planned to take the Troll Trail over to Ellis River Trail. There were quite a few cars at the trailhead, but I didn’t see many skiers.
When I reached the Wentworth Golf Course and Green Hill Road crossing, more skiers were coming and going. I picked up the Ellis River Trail on the other side. As predicted, that area was crowded, but I made my way through, taking South Ellis River Trail past the Cocoa Cabin. I turned left at the next intersection to climb The Bengt and Wifferdill to South Hall. The crowds thinned considerably.
Taking South Hall to Keeney, I saw a few skiers, many of them were locals. We waved, said, “Hi,” and skied on, each skier with their own agenda. Keeney was a fast, curvy downhill that required attention to leftover icy spots under scraped off snow. Arriving at its end, I stopped to talk to ski patrollers Jeanne Marie and Michael, and to decide my next move.
North Ellis Trail had been groomed Friday morning, but there was a lot of fresh powder on it. I opted to go down that side and ski at least as far as Winniweta Falls Trail. There, I turned around and skied back up and over Mount Ellis.
Taking Thom’s Reach back to South Ellis, I finished the ski with a climb up the Troll Trail hill and back to the car. I had been skiing for over 2 hours and it was time to go home.
My Saturday tour is not really this article’s subject. I want to focus on the behavior of other skiers. Most of them were courteous and considerate, but some were not. I know many of them are unaware of “trail etiquette” and didn’t mean to be inconsiderate or unsafe. That’s why I’m writing this article to hopefully educate and remind skiers to think of others when they’re skiing.
“Trail etiquette” is not the best term to use. Oxford Dictionary defines etiquette as a “customary code of polite behavior in society or among members of a particular profession or group.” Skiers and snowshoers should be polite, but the rules we follow at cross country ski areas have more to do with the safety and consideration of other users. On a crowded weekend, there are lots of skiers and snowshoers of various abilities and knowledge that have to share the trail.
As I encountered many of them on the trails, this is what I wished they knew:
1. Ski on the right- Most of the trails are double-tracked, so there can be two-way traffic and less chance for collisions. If someone is approaching and you’re in his track, please move over.
2. Downhill skier has the right of way — the theory is the downhill skier may have less control over what he/she is doing, while uphill skiers can move out of the way. However, when I encountered 6 downhill skiers when I was halfway up South Hall’s steep hill, I wished one of them had stopped to let me finish my climb. Sometimes, there needs to be a negotiation of this rule.
3. Be patient — When it’s crowded on the trail, faster skiers shouldn’t muscle their way through but should wait until the coast is clear. At the hill up from the bridge before the Bengt/South Ellis intersection, a skier was sidestepping up the hill. I had room to go around her, so I started up. Suddenly, I heard an impatient skier behind me say, “Coming by on your left!” as she pushed by me. Given the bottleneck there, I think she should have waited.
Novice skiers often ask me if they should move out of the way of faster skiers. I tell them, “No,” it is the responsibility of the faster skier to maneuver around the slower skier, giving them plenty of room. No skier is more privileged than another!
4. Don’t congregate at trail junctions or the bottom of hills. Many skiers don’t realize they’re in the way of downhill skiers or skiers coming through. They may stop at junctions to have snacks, check maps, or wait for friends. That’s okay as long as they step off to the side of the trail so other skiers can get by.
I almost took out four guys at the bottom of Mount Ellis. They were standing in the middle of the trail, right before the tricky turn by the picnic table. They weren’t paying attention. There was barely any room for me to get by them.
Three people taking pictures on the bridge below the Bengt/Ellis junction were clueless that they created a hazard. When I came zipping around the corner, it was a good thing I was alert and could steer around them.
5. Pay attention to trail signs — if the sign says, “One Way Trail-Don’t Enter,” don’t go there. On my way back on Thom’s Reach, I encountered a skier coming up the other way. That trail is narrow and has some blind corners. I told him it was a “one-way trail” and skiers coming down it would not be expecting to encounter him. I warned him to keep his head up and watch out for them.
6. Preserve the quiet — loud music and phone conversations are not appreciated by other skiers who like the quiet and solitude of the woods while they’re skiing. If you must have music, wear your earbuds. Have your loud conversations elsewhere.
7. Ski under control and pay attention — It may be fun to go as fast as you can down Keeney or Yodel, but you better watch out for other skiers ahead of you and be able to stop.
Saturday, I was glad I was paying attention skiing down Keeney. Around the corner and out of sight, the woman in front of me fell. I heard her yell and knew she had gone down. I was able to stop just in time to avoid running into her.
8. Be considerate of groomed trails — please don’t wreck them! Walking on groomed trails with bare boots or snowshoes leaves divots that damage the trail and present hazards for skiers. Please walk to the side of the trails, not on them. A lot of time, effort and money went into making that trail. Don’t wreck it for others.
Skiers, be careful of the set tracks. Try not to damage them by stepping on them or skating over them.
Bottom line — if you’re skiing or snowshoeing at a groomed area, be respectful and aware of others. Be a good trail ambassador by skiing safely and being polite, helpful and friendly to all on the trail.
Sally McMurdo is currently a cross-country ski instructor at Jackson Ski Touring Foundation. For almost four decades, she has explored New England’s groomed and ungroomed trails on all kinds of skis.
