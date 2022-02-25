I waited two days after the recent rain, melt and freeze cycle to ski. Every local Nordic ski area had grooming challenges, so I gave them extra time to make ‘frozen granular” out of ice and mix in Saturday’s two-inch snowfall. Sunday morning, I read snow reports and picked my area.
I hadn’t made my way up to Bear Notch Ski Touring this year. When I read the report, I decided to go there. I know the Garland brothers had been working hard on their network to make it skiable for all. Sunday was the day to “make a Bear Notch believer” out of me.
Sometimes, I forget how hectic things get on President’s Day Weekend. When I passed Attitash, I was amazed at the line of skiers at the lifts and skittle-colored skiers all over the slopes. The parking lot across Route 302 was packed and the sheriff was there to direct cars and pedestrians.
When I visit Bear Notch Ski Touring, it is usually midweek/non-vacation time. I was unprepared for a touring center office line. Behind the warming station, I was met with a parking lot full of cars. It was definitely not your Bear Notch weekday mellow!
Despite the crowded parking lot and line for rentals, it took me no time to purchase my ticket in the warming station. As I passed under the covered bridge and out to Upper Meadow, I saw Sue Tuttle, Bear Notch’s ski lesson coordinator, giving a private skate lesson. Above her, I saw another ski instructor, Melissa Nadeau, leading group classic lessons. The ski school was busy.
Between the two groups were parents playing with kids on swings and playground equipment. Other parents were loading their children into ski pulks or helping them with ski equipment. Snowshoers were strapping on their gear. Dogs were following their masters into the woods. Everyone was heading out to enjoy the trails in their own particular way.
That’s what I like about this Nordic area. It’s very accommodating to the needs and desires of its users. Bear Notch Ski Touring Center has something for everyone. Whether you’re a seasoned skier or a novice, they have the terrain, instruction and experience for you. If snowshoeing is your thing, rent some or bring your own to explore Bear Notch’s scenic trails.
Those wanting a good cardio workout can head up the hills above Upper Meadow. After passing the waterfall, skiers and snowshoers climb up to the Experimental Forest Road. There, they briefly “share the road” with snowmobilers, before heading down Trail No. 5 or up No. 19. Multiple loops or a long-distance tour can be added from here.
Skiers and snowshoers desiring a more mellow tour head across Route 302 to Lower Fields. Beginner skiers and those wanting a pleasant, scenic ski without too many hills enjoy trails that branch off toward the Saco River. Skate skiers loving to practice long glides find plenty of trails to try.
Bear Notch is “dog friendly” and welcomes well-behaved dogs and their owners. It’s a great place to bring your fur friends to exercise with you. Though I encountered dogs of all sizes and types on my ski, they were all friendly and under control. I didn’t encounter any “deposits” that I’ve found at other “dog-friendly” places, only white snow. Thank goodness Bear Notch canines and owners are considerate of other trail users.
Families find Bear Notch “kid-friendly” with swings and a playground for toddlers. Children under 16 ski free when accompanied by a paying adult. That’s the Garlands’ way of promoting the next generation of Nordic skiers and welcoming families. Bear Notch is very family-affordable.
Many families head out to Lower Fields’ trails where there’s flatter terrain perfect for young beginner skiers and pulk pullers. On a sunny day, there are plenty of places to stop for a snack along the banks of the river. It’s a pleasant place to ski and be with your family.
For me, it’s a place to get away from it all. Skating up Trail No. 2, I quickly left the crowd behind and entered the woods alone. I encountered very few people and had the trails mostly to myself. Even when I arrived at the shared Experimental Forest trails, I didn’t even see a snowmobile.
Turning down Trail No. 5, I saw a snowshoer ahead. At the junction with 5 and 40A, I spotted a colorful couple with their chocolate lab and asked if I could take their picture. It was then that I recognized them as locals. Christian Carlson and his wife Jane were out skiing with their friendly dog Bode. We had a good time chatting.
I left them to ski 40A toward Bear Notch Road. It’s always a downhill adventure. At Bear Notch Road, I encountered a few more people and a cute dog named Pemigewasset (Pemi for short). As we talked, snowmobiles cruised by on the road. After a brief conversation, I crossed the road and skied up to the Trail 41 connection. The steep hill down to the bridge is always a bit daunting, but I made it intact.
After finishing the No. 42 loop, I skied back to the bridge where I met a skier who had skied over from Rolling Ridge. We heard several skiers snowplowing down the hill, followed by two standard poodles. At the bridge, everyone stopped to plot their next course.
I decided to retrace my ski to No. 5 and play around on the various loops off it, before heading down the hill to Route 302. Once there, I crossed and skied No. 20, 21 and 30 to River Road and back, finishing with a skate around Lower Fields. I had covered a lot of territory. It was time to head home, satiated with my ski.
On Sunday, I saw single skiers, snowshoers, couples, families and groups of friends all enjoying the trails and the friendly atmosphere. John and Doug Garland and staff had done an outstanding job bringing the trails back to skiable conditions and welcoming everyone. There were smiles all around.
When I finished my almost three-hour ski, I headed to the parking lot. I spotted a Nordic tailgate party going on in the back of the lot. Six friends, two from Scarborough, Maine, and four from Massachusetts, had set up lawn chairs and coolers to share some apres-ski refreshments. I had to go over to talk to them and, of course, take their picture. They were second homeowners here for the holiday to enjoy fine skiing and company of friends.
I left Bear Notch Ski Touring that day with a new appreciation of what it offers. The relaxed atmosphere, affordable prices, scenic and well-groomed trails are what draw people here to recreate. There’s something here for everyone to enjoy, from dogs to kids to adults. Skiers and snowshoers have a lot to explore. By the end of the day, they all become “Bear Notch believers,” enjoying “cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, the way it was meant to be.”
Give Bartlett’s Bear Notch Ski Touring Center a try. You’ll come away a believer, too.
Feb. 24-27 — Mount Washington Backcountry Festival. For details and activities, go to tinyurl.com/2p94ep4u.
Feb. 27 — Great Glen Trails Ski, Shoe and Fatbike to the Clouds, 10 a.m. For details, go to tinyurl.com/29t4tm89.
Feb. 27 — Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring Foundation’s 32nd annual Chocolate Festival, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. For details, go to tinyurl.com/2p9xxwmu.
Sally McMurdo is currently a cross-country ski instructor at Jackson Ski Touring Foundation. For almost four decades, she has explored New England’s groomed and ungroomed trails on all kinds of skis.
