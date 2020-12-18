Waterville Valley is a place apart, yet only geographically. The new guidebook “The Waterville Valley Guidebook," by Steve Smith, tells the world of the great opportunities in outdoor recreation there and its long history.
Smith, editor of the "AMC White Mountain Guide" and owner of the Mountain Wanderer Map and Book Store in Lincoln, was approached by Waterville town officials two years ago to write a guidebook to promote the wonderful hiking opportunities there.
A unique collaboration followed. The town funded the production and printing of the guide. The president of the Waterville Valley Athletic and Improvement Association, Dan Newton, shared his deep knowledge of the trails and backcountry with Smith.
Valley historian Preston Conklin added short “history hikes” to the book, and his wife, Brenda, edited the book, proofread and created the index. Many historic photos were provided by the town, the AMC, the forest service and others. The result is, in fact, a comprehensive history and guide for the outdoors in Waterville Valley.
After various introductions, the first chapter is “Waterville Valley Hiking History.” Starting in the 1850s, innkeeper Nathanial Greeley oversaw the development of the “country’s first trail system” there. The trail building tradition continued with the Goodrich’s of the 1880s, surviving through the devastating logging era, to the modern era.
The grandson of a Goodrich named Nathaniel Scrimshaw was head of the Waterville Valley Athletic and Improvement Association’s trail crew for a decade in the 1970s and '80s, demonstrating the area’s hiking connection with the past.
The next chapter is “Waterville Valley Natural History,” starting with geology, to forests, to wildlife. The geology section was reviewed by Bentley College professor Thom Davis. The chapter ends with a great section on birding.
A short section called "Hiking in Waterville Valley” includes the basics of hiking, including the 10 essentials of hiking, the responsibility code, leave no trace and etiquette. Also included is a list of easy, moderate and strenuous hikes in Waterville Valley, and the same for snowshoeing.
The heart of the book is the 100-page section "Trail Descriptions," by both Dan Newton and Steve Smith. This includes the 75 miles of trails within the valley and 50 miles that lead out to adjacent areas of mountains. Each hike has a GPS address for the trailhead, something new in guidebooks. Trail descriptions have all the information needed, plus a “Notes” section with fascinating trail history.
The next section contains two Waterville Valley history hikes by Preston Conklin. These include a 1.5-mile section the old Waterville Road from Campton and a 1.7-mile Town History hike.
The next section called "Waterville Valley Points of Interest" is described by Smith as a kind of gazetteer of places, including ponds, buildings, mountains, etc. So if there are any places of interest you have missed so far in the book, you will find it here.
Finally the ski area, known as Waterville Valley Resort, has contributed a comprehensive section on ski trail descriptions, cross-country ski trail descriptions, history of lifts and list of terrain parks.
The appendices section, like other sections, is comprehensive. Two lists that stand out for me are the 12 historical logging camp sites, and the Redliner 125 Patch hiking trails list. Those who complete the 48 trails totaling 125.8 miles in and around Waterville Valley can receive the patch.
This book, designed by CG Studios of Plymouth, is well-made and attractive. Smith has described it as not only a guide to take with you but a kind of coffee table book for reference and enjoyment. You can order it directly from The Mountain Wanderer Map and Book Store at mountainwanderer.com.
