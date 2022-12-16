Sometimes, my objective on a hike is only partway up a mountain. For example, the 3.7-mile Blueberry Ledge Loop on Mount Whiteface in the Sandwich Range, which is a great moderate hike for fitness and being in nature.
More often, I’m with a group of friends who go partway up a mountain, like the time six of us went 2 miles up the South Moat Trail to the big wide ledge with a good view south. It was a frigid day, and our group photo looked like a comical study of serious and cold expressions.
Often, I’ve turned around at Lion Head on Mount Washington in winter, when the “world of the wind” above wasn’t a place I wanted to linger in.
But a couple weeks ago on a chilly but sunny day, I went on a pleasant hike with Diane Johnson and Chuck Cook of Conway to the East Ledges of Hedgehog Mountain. I’d never only been partway up Mount Hedgehog before. But we wanted to get some exercise, and we wanted to get to the sunlit East Ledges where there is a great view, and from which you always have a strong feeling that you are really in the mountains.
It was pretty quiet for a Saturday, and there were only half a dozen cars in the Champney Falls Trail parking lot for Mount Chocorua and Champney Falls when we drove by about 11 a.m.
There were three cars in the lot for the UNH Trail up Mount Hedgehog when we turned in and parked.
After the previous snowstorm — the first one of the season — snow had remained in the mountains after it had melted in the valley. The trail was packed down, and hard and icy here and there. Foot traction was required. It was my first time using microspikes this winter, and that extra control felt good.
After the .02 mile flat section of the old railroad bed, the trail turned right and uphill. Our traction felt good and even more so as trails lower in the valley had no snow left. We felt like we were in the mountains.
We reached the next junction at 0.8 mile and turned left toward the East Ledges. The next section traverses the north side of the mountain. It is relatively new, replacing a trail that was further down on the flats before rising to the East Ledges. The new section higher up is 1.3 miles and complex, going up and down, through a boulder field, crossing a brook and joining the old trail. Doing it by myself in the past, I have been impatient to get to the vistas on the East Ledges. It seemed to go on forever.
I let my friends know of my opinion of this section.
“But I’m really enjoying traversing this section,” said Diane, and Chuck agreed.
Finally, we popped out on the granite domes of the East Ledges. Care was needed as sheets of ice covered a few granite slopes on the trail.
One has to be careful using microspikes as opposed to crampons as a slope steepens. The shorter spikes are good when your feet are flat on a surface. When the angle steepens, that becomes more difficult. We went around most of these icy slopes. I went up an easier one and was glad I had trekking poles.
We reached a good spot on the first East Ledge. There was a bigger one a little further but this spot was protected from the wind and had a great view.
To the right, the classic cone of Mount Passaconaway rose up. Ahead was the Sandwich Range and looking across Paugus Pass the distant cone of Mount Shaw in the Ossipee Range was unmistakable.
To the east was a unique view of Mount Chocorua and the three Sisters. Just below us was a mixed forest of spruce and pine. The needles of white pine had a silver shimmer in the sun, hence their name.
Later, after lunch and a doze, we headed back down the same way. I decided that I had to treat the 1.3-mile traverse as a meditation. The others went along with enthusiasm, and we walked in silence. Before I knew it, we had reached the next junction.
