12-17-2022 Parsons-Hedgehog Mountain

Chuck Cook and Diane Johnson are seen at one of the East Ledges on Hedgehog Mountain. Mount Passaconaway dominates the background. (ED PARSONS PHOTO)

Sometimes, my objective on a hike is only partway up a mountain. For example, the 3.7-mile Blueberry Ledge Loop on Mount Whiteface in the Sandwich Range, which is a great moderate hike for fitness and being in nature.

More often, I’m with a group of friends who go partway up a mountain, like the time six of us went 2 miles up the South Moat Trail to the big wide ledge with a good view south. It was a frigid day, and our group photo looked like a comical study of serious and cold expressions.

