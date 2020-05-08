With trail reopenings in the national forest, hiking locally is easier. This week, a good friend from Conway and I met in the middle. She drove 5.6 miles south on Route 16 and I drove 8.8 miles north from Tamworth. We parked at the gate of the closed White Ledge campground and hiked the 4.4-mile White Ledge loop.
The landscape is alive. Seasonal variations, weather and precipitation variations, and living in the present moment with new experiences to share make returning to a hike you have done many times before a new experience.
Such was this hike for both of us. After walking through the quiet campground, we started out on the trail and hit some wet spots to avoid. In 0.3 miles, we turned right on the east loop. We crossed a stream and bore left on an old road.
We were in some rolling uplands where there were a few old cellar holes and quarried boulders. We passed a substantial granite glacial erratic that had been quarried, them the trail climbed up toward a height of land between the steep cliffs on White Ledge and a modest hill to the east called Round Top.
These feature names probably go back to the settlers. As the trees were cut, they became high points with outward vistas toward a larger world.
What was the view like from Round Top, now tree-covered? Perhaps White Ledge was named for its pale Osceola granite, back when its east-facing cliff was easily visible from the settlement below.
The 2,010-feet ledge is one of the best examples in the area of a low peak that was smoothed out on the west side by the last glacier and broken up on the east side, creating a cliff.
Descending the other side of the height of land, we soon turned sharp left and upward at a pile of smaller rocks placed by an early farmer. New England’s foremost crop was surfacing rocks.
From that point upward on the trail, the smooth granite of the west side of White Ledge was visible, first climbing through the trees, then opening up nearer the top to pleasant wide ledges edged by blueberries and modest spruce.
We turned and sat at a great west-facing viewpoint, looking across the smooth ledge toward the ridge of Moat Mountain and the landscape of North Conway.
Just above that, at one point, the trees part to the northwest, revealing a distant Mount Willey up in Crawford Notch, framed by the closer Table Mountain and Bear Mountain.
It was a short way from there to the flat open ledges of the summit, with views mostly obscured by surrounding trees except for one spot that you bear left to arrive at. From there, on the edge of the cliff, you can see south and east over endless modest hills. Don’t miss at the point seeing how Lake Iona, Silver Lake and Ossipee Lake are lined up, remnants of massive glacial runoff.
The pleasant hiking continued as we walked across ledges and down the west side, with good views of Mount Chocorua. Quickly descending into deciduous forest, we finally crossed a stream and made our way out to the trail sign where the loop began.
