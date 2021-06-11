To say that Trish Herr and her daughters Alex, 18, and Sage, 16, are accomplished hikers is an understatement.
Last week, they finished the White Mountains Grid, which is all 48 4,000ers every month of the year. That is 576 summits. Those who attempt it experience the changing weather and conditions in the mountains, and know that no two hikes are the same.
Completing this list is a culmination of steady weekly hiking since the girls were young. Soon, they go off to college. Alex will be going this fall.
“We accidentally got into hiking,” said Trish. “When Alex was 5, I let her run off some energy on the trail up Mount Tecumseh near where we live. She did great. We got into it, hiking once a week. From June, 2008 to August 2009 we did the New Hampshire 4,000 footers.”
Trish wrote a blog about hiking this list with her daughter Alex. Later, she turned this into a book called “Up: A Mother and Daughter‘s Peak Bagging Adventure.” It was published by Broadway Books, a division of Random House.
A few years later, 3-year-old Sage joined them hiking. As the daughters grew, their hiking grew more adventurous with their mother, and they finished the N.H. Winter 48, and more recently earned the patch for the Trailwrights 72 Summits Club.
Originating with the volunteer trail work group Trailwrights, this list has 72 4,000 foot peaks, each with a 100-foot col (saddle) from all other 4,000 foot peaks. This includes sub-peaks of the regular 4,000 footers, thus adding 24 to the list of 48.
Also, Trailwrights requires 72 hours of volunteer trail work. For five years, Trish and her daughters have adopted the Alpine Garden Trail on Mount Washington.
The GRID was not a goal for the trio, but hiking every week, they realized that they had a lot of it done, and it became their goal. With a lot of other activities going on in their lives, it was a matter of fitting in hiking once or twice a week. The girls were home schooled. They were advanced in karate, were in Girl Scouts, worked at Waterville Valley Ski Area, plus had their own personal interests.
The past five years they worked on completing the Grid. With such a profusion of hiking adventures some epics were inevitable. In those cases it was very helpful that they had gained a greater familiarity of the trails on the 4,000 footers.
One winter day, they did the Bond traverse, starting on the Zealand Road, past Zealand Hut and Mount Zealand. It was snowing. By the time they reached tundra on Mount Guyot, the wind was blowing fiercely and snow was accumulating.
The trail toward the Bonds was completely obscured in deep snow and a whiteout. Map and compass came out and they made their way in the right direction, finally seeing the turnoff for Guyot Shelter.
They had enough gear for overnight, but decided to continue on over the Bonds to complete the traverse. Everyone else who had tried the traverse that day had turned back.
Another epic is striking. One September day, they decided to hike Mounts Adams and Madison at night. It was supposed to be a full moon and the weather looked good, and their familiarity of the terrain and trails was complete. Still, they brought full winter clothing for safety, extra food and batteries for their headlamps.
The weather report was wrong. While climbing the Airline Trail and nearing the summit of Mount Adams in a brisk breeze, it clouded in and started raining. Visibility dropped. The light from their headlamps reflected off the rain, obscuring forward motion. Not lingering on the summit they headed down the east side on the Star Lake Trail. There was some protection from the rain and wind but still a brisk side wind.
Map and compass skills proved vital for this hike, with the obscured visibility. They utilized their full winter gear. Descending the trail, Trish mentioned that this was the trail Kate Matrosova had died of hyopthermina near, and that having the right equipment for each situation was vital.
Reaching Madison Hut, the rain had stopped and they had it together enough to do a quick hike up and down Mount Madison.
For safety, they hiked in the winter together yet sometimes in warmer seasons each did solo trips.
In September 2015, Alex did the 30.3-mile Pemi Loop solo. Starting in the dark at the Lincoln Woods parking lot on the Kancamagus Highway, she hiked the entire Franconia Range, Mount Garfield, North and South Twin, Mount Guyot, the Bonds and returned to the start after dark.
The pandemic slowed their efforts to do the Grid, but this spring they picked up their efforts considerably. Last week, after some catching up with each other, all three had one hike to go. It was Owl’s Head, at the end of a long hike in the Pemigawasset Wilderness.
They went with a group, and on top, their friends held their trekking poles aloft in an arch as they approached the top and walked beneath them. A celebration was had. Later when they reached the parking lot, Ed Hawkins awaited them with some cool drinks and congratulations. Known as Hiker Ed, he promoted the Grid over the years and has done it four times.
Of interest are previous hiking adventures that Trish, Alex and Sage have undertaken. Trish home-schooled her daughters, and as part of their education as they grew older, integrated hiking and travel. They did the Coast to Coast Trail in England, the Laugavegur Trail in Iceland and the Cohos Trail in New Hampshire.
Paying their own way, they fundraised on some trips. For the John Muir Trail, they raised $2,000 for Feeding America. For the Camino de Sandiago in Spain, they raised $10,000, later divided equally between Girl Ventures and the Global Fund for Woman.
Walking is a basic activity wherever on the earth you may be. On a stormy January day a few years ago I met Trish and Alex as I climbed into the clouds above treeline on Mount Lafayette. They were descending, having come up the Falling Waters Trail and come across the range. Conditions were gnarly up on the ridge, the footing alternating between ice and rocks. But they looked at home, and that reflected my own sentiment.
