The yellow block designating the hot 90-degree weather for Thursday on the National Weather Service website helped convince a lot of recreationalists to head for the water. Some still hiked before hitting the water.
As I drove out the Kancamagus Highway from Conway mid-morning, headed for a moderate hike up Mount Potash (2,700 feet), cars were lining up on the roadside in pursuit of a quiet spot to sun and swim on the Swift River.
I thought Potash would be a shady and quiet hike. Its trailhead parking is shared with Mount Hedgehog, a more popular loop hike. When I arrived, I figured the 12 cars already there were most likely Hedgehog-bound folks.
Grabbing my trekking poles and pack, I headed up the trail for Potash. In a quarter-mile, I danced across the rocks over Downes Brook, and wound upward on the trail in a shady forest that was quite comfortable.
I crossed an old logging road and continued. So far, the trail had been mine alone, and my prediction seemed likely.
A descending couple approached. Soon I recognized them as well-known area residents. They were enjoying retirement and doing a lot of hiking. I asked how many people were up ahead on the mountain, expecting a modest number.
“Seventeen kids and counselors” was the reply. We chuckled. The narrow quiet trail had suddenly become more of a collective experience. “You will catch up with them. They could use your encouragement.”
I continued, listening ahead for telltale raised juvenile voices. It took longer than expected, and it wasn’t until the last third of the trail before I encountered the group.
In the meantime, I enjoyed the trail. I reached the first trail-side lookout. From both Mount Potash and Mount Hedgehog, the nearby view of the north side of Mount Passaconaway (4,043 feet) is imposing. From my viewpoint, I looked across the Downes Brook valley to its dark cone-shaped bulk.
Continuing, I soon reached a second vista that included Mount Passaconaway plus the Downes Brook valley rising up to the ridge of Whiteface Mountain, East and West Sleeper, and Mount Tripyramid. Like other hot days this summer, there was a haze but not enough to hinder an appreciation of surrounding peaks.
I started to hear the crescendos of individual youthful voices. I rounded a corner and met the tail end of the group. I asked a counselor where they were from. “Conway Recreation Department” was the answer. They had taken the younger kids on a hike.
They allowed me to pass with appropriate social distancing. As the trail swung around the south side of the mountain and started to the top, I caught up with more of the group as they made their way up smooth granite ledges to the summit.
On the summit there was a good western view. I was able to find a solitary perch away from the arriving kids by taking a side path down to an even better viewpoint. I settled in the shade under stunted spruce.
The view was unique, nearby ledge and spruce complimenting the rising peaks across the Downes Brook valley below me. Just to the south was the trail-less South Potash Mountain, occasionally climbed by those aspiring to complete the 500 New Hampshire Highest. There is a register canister on top.
Beyond and to the right, the landslide on West Sleeper was easily visible. It had slid during Hurricane Irene. Steve Smith of Lincoln had seen it from the top of Mount Potash and had gone there. Then I bushwhacked up to the slide a year after the hurricane.
During the hurricane the slide had let go, likely that Sunday night. Gaining speed it had gone up the opposite slope, tearing trees from the ground. Then it turned left downstream, which afterward was choked with full sized yellow birch like matchsticks.
I was enjoying my quiet spot on Mount Potash, 50 feet away from the kids on the nearby summit. I lingered, then made my way up through the happy crowd and headed down.
On the drive back to Conway, cars parked on the side of the Kanc belonging to bathers had tripled. I sat on my artist friend Bob Gordon’s porch on the other side of the road for a friendly chat before heading to a river.
