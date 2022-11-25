I spent a good part of this week where I grew up down on the North Shore of Boston. I haven't been for a few years. There were a lot of new buildings and the bee hive of suburbia stuck me as both suppressive and interesting.

Coming back to Tamworth was a relief, and that afternoon I took a walk up Great Hill to the fire tower. Walking up the old road I looked at every oak leaf on the ground and every tree with appreciation and surprise; surprise that this was the actual world of our origins.

