I spent a good part of this week where I grew up down on the North Shore of Boston. I haven't been for a few years. There were a lot of new buildings and the bee hive of suburbia stuck me as both suppressive and interesting.
Coming back to Tamworth was a relief, and that afternoon I took a walk up Great Hill to the fire tower. Walking up the old road I looked at every oak leaf on the ground and every tree with appreciation and surprise; surprise that this was the actual world of our origins.
I didn’t get out this week, but looking though my old columns I decided to use one that tried to capture the beauty and intensity of November in my neighborhood mountains — the Sandwich Range.
When the weather cooperates, “stick season” is a hauntingly beautiful time of year. Except for evergreens and hearty forest floor plants, the green world has literally died off. Nature has become spare and elemental to face winter.
Natural light easily penetrates the canopy, and a hiker starting up a mountain early in the morning can witness golden alpenglow lighting up a deciduous forest.
Passing precipitation can leave an inch or two of snow, and freezing temps will leave ice flows on ledges. Bringing “light traction” such as Microspikes is a wise move, though a hiker may decide to only use them for part of his hike depending on how treacherous the conditions are. Expensive traction devices are dulled quickly when moving on an off rock. Still it’s better to be safe.
I’m not sure exactly what time I started hiking from the end of the dirt Paugus Road, but I didn’t need my headlamp in the predawn light. I donned a hunter orange vest, walked a half mile in on the flat Bolles Trail, then turned left on the Old Paugus Trail, soon crossing over Paugus Brook on the big boulders conveniently placed across it by the Wonalancet Outdoor Club.
There were small patches of snow in the woods as I slowly ascended the trail next to Whitin Brook. At a brook crossing, the forest on the opposite slope ahead was lit up with golden direct sun, something I would later describe in a photo caption as “tree alpenglow.”
The Old Paugus Trail turned right away from the brook and started up the steep south slope of Mount Paugus. It was a cold morning, perfect for uphill effort in my light breathable Premaloft jacket. Any warmer and my arms would have started sweating. As it was, I had to keep the front partly unzipped for much of the way.
I reached an interesting part of the lower trail, where one looks up at a cliff band on the mountain that faces east. There is a break in the cliff where scattered sharp boulders rise up to a passable notch, but the trail takes a sharp right turn down below it, and goes up around the cliff band. I prefered scrambling up the notch, and meeting the trail further up--another one of those instances where a little scramble in the middle of the hike can bring you back to the here and now.
On top of the notch I scratched through a blow down area, and when I finally set foot on the trail once again, there was an inch and a half of snow on it with fresh human foot prints from the day before, and fox prints from that morning. The upward trail pleasantly traversed the east slope, where I passed my descent route, the Beeline Trail.
Continuing up from the junction with the Beeline Trail, I had to climb a rise in the ridge, descend it and climb another, often skirting icy ledges. I certainly could have used foot traction, but there was still a lot of bare rock and I knew that I could get by without them until the way down.
Finally I reached a flat ledge with trail signs. To my right was the true summit, but there was a scratchy bushwhack to get there and no view on top. There was no point in going there.
I followed a trail through stunted trees to my left out to the famous South Ledges. The 8 a.m. view of Mounts Whiteface and Passaconaway to the west was spectacular. I sat down and put on my MICROspikes. After a while I headed down.
While descending the icy 0.7 miles to the Beeline Trail, and down the upper part of that steep trail in the snow, it was such as pleasure knowing that my feet would not slip out from under me. The steep part of the Beeline is pretty devoid of roots and rocks, and my foot traction held so nice in the duel layers of snow and leaves as I wound downhill.
I took them off well before the snow disappeared completely. I finally reached the bottom and hit the Beeline Cutoff, which brought me south to the Bolles Trail, and soon my car.
I drove out Fowler’s Mill Road at 10 a.m. The luminescence of the mountain remained with me. “Stick season” is such an understated and perhaps inadequate description for this time of year.
