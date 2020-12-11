This Thursday, after a long hiatus, I returned to the 4.4-mile loop hike on Mount Welch (2,605 feet) and Mount Dickey (2,734 feet) in Waterville. According to Steve Smith, owner of the Mountain Wanderer Map and Book Store in Lincoln, and author of “The Waterville Valley Guidebook,” the Welch/Dickey loop “is considered by many as the finest half-day hike in the White Mountains with 2 miles of mostly open ledge walking providing an abundance of views.”
This popularity located next to I-93 usually brings the crowds. But when I pulled into the lot Thursday morning there were two other vehicles. Despite considerable blue sky when I left Tamworth, it was overcast in Waterville.
I put on my old Microspikes for the lower trail where rocks were covered with a little snow and brought my sharper Hillsound Trail Crampons for the upper trails. I was glad I did.
I started up the right-hand loop toward the steeper Welch Mountain. A friend in Maine called when I was a quarter-mile up the trail. One of our fond memories was climbing Welch/Dickey together almost a decade ago, so it was good timing.
There were about 4 inches of snow by the trail in the woods. Up above, the depth varied from a few inches to drifts, all with ice underneath from the rain. In 1.3 miles, I reached the wide ledge of the first lookout and walked out to the edge facing south, with views of Mount Tripyramid and Sandwich Dome. Invisible under the snow on the ledge were vegetation areas lined with stones, a long-term effort by students and outdoor groups to protect the mountain vegetation from many footfalls.
Sunlight was visible on the horizon, casting a golden light on the far hills. The temperature was around 40 degrees, taking the edge off the sunless mountain where I stood. I was happy to be there on this decidedly winter hike.
A single hiker had left footprints with traction device impressions. I put on my sharper traction and followed his footprints up the steeper slopes. The next 0.6 mile to the summit is dangerous when wet in the summer, a steep slab and many broken ledges through the stunted woods. But there was soft ice under a few inches of snow, and my traction held nicely. It was fun and exciting to climb up the open slab and scramble through the woods. My trekking poles were indispensable for balance.
Occasional views opened up to the east. Closer to the summit, clusters of Jack pine appeared. This tree, which grows tall out west, is at the southern edge of its range in the White Mountains and found in only a few places such as Carter Ledge on Mount Chocorua and the Mount Webster ridge. Normally fire is needed to open its cones for regeneration. Extreme cold, found here, is known to open them as well.
I spied the other hiker just below, and later I encountered him on the trail. After exclaiming in surprise that another crazy person was up there, he expressed gratitude when I said I would show him the trail down to the saddle below Dickey Mountain, obscured with snow.
We talked. From Connecticut, he had been bagging two or three of the peaks on the “52 With a View” list in a day through the fall. He was heading later in the afternoon to Mount Pemigewassett, and the next day would do both Mount Potash and Mount Hedgehog. It was his last foray before he stopped for the winter. A construction worker unemployed because of the pandemic, his loud voice was cushioned by the snowy woods. I found that I enjoyed his presence.
On Mount Dickey, I had to look back and take the classic photo of Mount Welsh’s summit. The wind picked up and while walking through the woods to descend Mount Dickey, the feeling of winter was strong and pleasurable.
On the descent, we passed wide ledges that were icy and treacherous. After walking down the long rounded ledge, we dropped into the woods. He left me to head for his next mountain, and I enjoyed the quiet descent to my car.
