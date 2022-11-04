“How about Ethan Pond?” said my friend Donna Atkins. She said she once purchased a T-shirt at the Willey House that had a list of 12 hikes in Crawford Notch State Park printed on it. Recently, she noticed she had been to all the hikes except Nancy Pond and Ethan Pond.
Many people have a longer established list of hikes; she had a T-shirt.
I thought it was a great idea to hike into Ethan Pond, somewhere I hadn’t been in many a year. Last Monday, we did it.
Driving up towards the notch on Route 302 and looking up at slopes of bare deciduous trees, we were well aware that foliage was officially over. But it was striking that on most gray/brown slopes there were one or two golden yellow trees that dramatically stood out. Were they birches or aspen?
We entered Crawford Notch State Park, passed the Dry River Campground and, bearing left, could see Mount Willey above the notch. Its south slope descended to a high plateau. That is where we were headed. It looked like a steep hike to get up there.
We turned left on the Willey House Station Road and drove to the top of it and parked. This is the start of the popular half-mile walk to Ripley Falls on the Arethusa/Ripley Falls Trail. We could hear Avalanche Brook, located in a steep ravine, from the parking lot. We headed out from our car, crossed the railroad tracks and in 0.2 miles bore right off the Arethusa/Ripley Falls Trail onto the Ethan Pond Trail.
The sound of Avalanche Brook slowly receded to our left as the trail steepened. We knew that care would be needed on the trail covered with leaves of oak, maple, birch and aspen with hidden rocks beneath.
My trekking poles were a blessing. The trail climbed steadily toward the plateau above, then eased up a little as it traversed towards Mount Willey, visible through the bare trees ahead.
At 1.3 miles, the Kedron Flume Trail entered from the right. This steep trail directly ascends from the Willey House. We had both been on it a few times in the past and were glad to have avoided its steepness this time.
In 1.6 miles, the Willey Range Trail continued straight, and we bore left on the Ethan Pond Trail, and climbed steadily uphill. Finally, we reached flatter ground on the plateau. This area tended to be wet in early summer, and we crossed many log bridges on the flats that were placed quite a while ago. The ground was dry, however.
It is interesting that when you are climbing and using cardio, the time seems to fly by. But on the flats above we soon encountered countless small boulders on the trail. I found placing my feet tiresome and grew impatient.
The last glacier had peeled rock from the southeast slope of Mount Willey, directly above. It shattered as it fell and we were walking over the result.
Finally, in 2.6 miles from our car, the side trail to Ethan Pond and the Ethan Pond Campsite appeared on the right. The main trail continued to Thoreau Falls in 5.1 miles.
We slowly walked down the side trail in the midday sun. We reached the eastern shore of Ethan Pond, where I remembered that it was a fairly large mountain pond. I walked a few feet out in it on rocks, as small trout broke the surface. Looking up, a cliff on the nearby south face of Mount Willey was striking.
We continued another 80 yards on the trail up to the Ethan Pond Shelter, where we sat in the sun for lunch. Besides the shelter there were a number of platforms for camping. There is a caretaker in-season. We were alone and the quiet was striking.
