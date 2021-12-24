I wrote this column in 2013. It is a different world today, but the underlying structure of society doesn’t change much, including Christmas.
Christmas morning was clear and cold. It was minus 17 up on Mount Washington, with a wind out of the northwest averaging 56 mph. In the valley, it was in the single digits and calm.
The special calmness of Christmas was in the air as well. I decided to take a moderate 4-mile hike in the brisk air before joining in human celebrations. The solitude would be pregnant, and togetherness later would maybe have more meaning.
I liked my plan. I drove from Tamworth village out Route 113A to Wonalancet, then turned into Ferncroft and the hiker parking lot. I planned to start up the Blueberry Ledge Trail toward Mount Whiteface and in half a mile turn onto the Blueberry Ledge Cutoff. This attractive 1.4-mile trail wound down to Wonalancet Brook, followed it upward for a way, then climbed back up to the top of the ridge to open ledges and the main Blueberry Ledge Trail again. From there I would descend on the main trail.
At Ferncroft I opened the door of my car and stepped into the cold morning. I put on heavy mitts, shouldered my pack and headed back out to the dirt road, walking down it past the old farmhouse where George and Jean Hurley live (now they live in Wolfeboro), then took a left over Squirrel Bridge. I debated putting on Microspikes on the icy driveway but waited until the start of the Blueberry Ledge Trail, where I sat and put them on.
I immediately saw that someone had been up the trail a few days previously after the rain, and had left 5-inch deep footprints in the middle of the trail that were now frozen solid and quite bothersome. Thankfully in a 10th of a mile, I turned off onto the Blueberry Ledge Cutoff, where there was only one set of recent tracks in the crunchy snow. The trail descended only a short way before I was walking up Wonalancet Brook, as the direct sun started to infiltrate the forest around me. It was time to get my camera out and keep it slung over my shoulder.
In a third of a mile, I approached a bridge over the brook, where a short side trail crossed to the nearby Dicey’s Mill Trail. I walked out on it for photos of the sunrise downstream, listening to the muted gurgle of the brook below.
Old snowshoe tracks crossed over the bridge from the Dicey’s Mill Trail and continued up the Blueberry Ledge Cutoff. The frozen tracks made walking easier for me when I continued. I didn’t sink a few inches in the crunchy snow. My Microspikes came into their own, keeping me attached to the ice as the trail got steeper. A sign indicated that I was entering the Sandwich Range Wilderness.
I scrambled up the icy trail, grabbing young beech trees when needed. As I neared the ridge the conifers took over. I walked out on the wide blueberry ledges and arrived at the Blueberry Ledge Trail.
Pausing to check the time to make sure I wouldn’t be late for Christmas dinner, I headed down the main trail, taking care on those same irritating frozen tracks that I had encountered below on the main trail.
Later in the day interacting with loved ones and friends felt more grounded after balancing fellowship with wild solitude.
Note: Whatever your personal journey this Christmas of 2021, whether surrounded by loved ones all day, part of the day, or on your own, know that the world is a better place because you are in it. Merry Christmas.
