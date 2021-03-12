Looking at an optimistic general weather report last weekend, a friend and I planned to hike up to Tuckerman Ravine on Tuesday. But as frequently happens, the weather that day in the valley was mild and mostly clear, and the weather on Mount Washington was not. That morning on the summit, there was 50-foot visibility and 50 to 60 mph winds, increasing in the afternoon as a front approached.
However, at Pinkham Notch it was sunny that morning when I called. We said what the heck, we might as well go and see. We would be in the protective trees on the lower Tuckerman Ravine Trail, and if we only got to Hermit Lake in 2.4 miles that was OK. My friend had some winter hiking experience, yet was new to Mount Washington in the winter.
Driving into North Conway, a massive curved cloud hung over the Presidentials, one of the biggest I had seen. Later, we turned up Route 16 toward the notch. I hadn’t been to AMC Pinkham Notch Camp since the pandemic started. I knew it was closed during the lockdown, and even the ravines were closed. Tuesday it was good to mask up and walk into the Trading Post.
We donned microspikes on the porch and headed up the Tuckerman Ravine Trail. When we passed a new rebuilt bridge over the Cutler River that I hadn’t seen before, it reminded me just how long it had been since I was there. We paused to look at Crystal Cascades, which was hidden by snow except for a small opening at the bottom.
Continuing up, I looked at the clouds backed up over Wildcat and the blue sky above. I told my friend about the “Pinkham window.” This is when winds from the west speed up over Mount Washington, then curl down into Pinkham Notch, creating a sunny opening in the clouds above the notch.
About half way up the trail, we encountered the Forest Service snowcat, which had actually passed us earlier near the bottom. They had stopped to cut a tree that was leaning into the trail. They were snow rangers Chris Wu and Jeff Fongemie. We paused to chat.
While there, two more people paused next to us on their way down. One was Maury McKinney of North Conway and a friend of his from Tamworth. McKinney is a longtime mountain guide and swim instructor. They had started up earlier with the intention of climbing Pinnacle Gully in Huntington Ravine. But the wind was increasing as the morning matured, and they thought better of it.
We continued upward, the wind from the mountain above beginning to say hello to us. I paused, and thought about this trail that I had climbed many times. How long had it been there?
The Glen House was the first center of tourism in the notch. A horse path to Tuckerman Ravine was first built from part way up the new Mount Washington Carriage Road, built in 1855. Later, this trail to the ravine became the Raymond Path.
It wasn’t until 1879 that the AMC made arrangements for a trail to be built directly from Pinkham Notch past Crystal Cascades to Hermit Lake. Improvements were made to it in the 1930s, and later on to accommodate mechanical snow-cats. It was likely this second round of improvements by the forest service — literally clearing a primitive road way — that upset AMC Huts manager Joe Dodge.
But since then, it has functioned admirably as a conduit up and down the mountain for hikers, skiers, safety personal and rescues.
We passed the bridge over the Cutler River at 1.6 miles. By then we had passed two groups of skiers skinning up the trail with their wide backcountry skis. They likely had left the sunny valley with hopes of skiing the ravine.
As we climbed, the wind calmed as we walked below the shelter of the steep ridge above that rose to Lion Head. Only an occasional burst of sun appeared as we walked up into that big cloud cap covering the mountain.
Just before Hermit Lake I warned my friend that we would be briefly walking out into the unobstructed gale as we walked over to the porch, located on the east side of the AMC building.
On the porch, we had a brief lunch among skiers. My friend, who actually is a certified instructor in the relatively new pursuit in the west called “forest bathing,” loved the sound and feel of the wind, which whipped around the building.
I don’t know if any of the skiers made it up to the headwall. It might actually have sheltered them from the formidable blasts. But the visibility was only 50 feet. Most of them went directly down the John Sherburne Ski Trail from Hermit Lake. This wide ski trail is located a couple hundred feet south of the Tuckerman Ravine Trail and was built in 1934.
We went back the way we had come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.