Golfers at Lake Kezar Country Club went back in time last Monday and paid homage to the best golf movie ever, “Caddyshack,” with the second Superintendent’s Revenge tournament. Participants got into the spirit of the 1980 comedy by donning some of their best threads from the era while Superintendent Mike Lewis set up a course filled with fun,
“I guess the funniest thing they did this time was to have one of the giant blowers blowing the ball off the green on hole No. 7,” said Nancy Calvert, laughing. “Also, a flag in a sand trap, a hockey stick for putting and a baseball bat off the tee. A good crowd with many new people. Fun was had by all.”
Lewis and Pattie Street looked the part of assistant groundskeeper Carl Spackler (Bill Murray), while Tim Chandler looked like Ty Webb (Chevy Chase), the pride of Bushwood Country Club.
Released in 1980, the "Caddyshack" cast includes Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield, Murray, Ted Knight and Micheal O’Keefe.
Caddyshack follows a young caddie Danny Noonan (O’Keefe) as he works at the exclusive Bushwood Country Club in Illinois to earn enough money to go to college. What follows is an exciting golf match, a terrific soundtrack (“I’m Alright” by Kenny Loggins is a must on any playlist), unrivaled laughs and arguably the most-quoted movie in cinematic history, like these gems:
“I’m going to give you a little advice. There’s a force in the universe that makes things happen. And all you have to do is get in touch with it, stop thinking, let things happen, and be the ball.” – Ty Webb (Chase)
There's a great conversation about keeping score on the links.
Judge Smails (Knight): “Ty, what did you shoot today?”
Ty Webb: “Oh, Judge, I don’t keep score.”
Judge Smails: “Then how do you measure yourself with other golfers?”
Ty Webb: “By height.”
Then there’s the iconic Spackler, who talks about caddying for the Dalai Lama.
“So we finish the 18th and he’s gonna stiff me. And I say, ‘Hey, Dalai Lama, hey, how about a little something, you know, for the effort, you know.’ And he says, ‘Oh, uh, there won’t be any money, but when you die, on your deathbed, you will receive total consciousness.’ So I got that goin’ for me, which is nice.”
Another Spackler classic: “He’s a Cinderella story. A former assistant groundskeeper about to become the Masters champion. It looks like a mirac… It’s in the hole! It’s in the hole! It’s in the hole!”
If you haven’t seen “Caddyshack,” you should, you’ll enjoy it.
Remember to be the ball!
Let’s get after it.
There’s some big news on the local golf front. White Mountain Indoor Golf has three state-of-the-art simulators by AboutGolf and will be offering leagues, casual play, lessons, club fittings and a private event venue for those who want to improve their game or just have fun.
Located at 15 Town Hall Road in Intervale, the facility, run by Jack Wyman, a Falmouth, Maine, native who has recently settled in the area, is scheduled to open Labor Day Weekend, according to its website (whitemountainindoorgolf.com).
Jack has an impressive resume. According to the website, he “had a successful amateur career winning Maine’s State Amateur Championship two years in a row in 2017-2018. After competing in the U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach he turned pro to pursue a playing career in golf. He’s competed in events and qualifiers across the country over the past several years. His most recent win was the Maine Open event in 2021.”
“(Wyman’s) experience as a professional golfer will enable players to have the best-golfing experience possible,” the website states. “Along with the golfing fun, White Mountain Indoor Golf will also offer beer, wine and canned mixed beverages with an accompanying snack bar menu.
“WMIG's goal is to provide the community an opportunity for a healthy indoor fun activity. To keep your game sharp during the off-season WMIG will be offering two separate six-week leagues. Once officially open, tee times will be available on the weekends for the rest of this summer and early fall. During winter months WMIG will be open six/seven days a week. Anyone interested should stop by and meet Jack and become familiar with the simulators.”
The website is where all tee times can be booked. You can email whitemtindoorgolf@gmail.com for additional information about leagues, lessons, event planning or any other questions you may have.
Welcome to the valley, Jack and good luck.
Club Notes
Eagle Mountain Golf Course, Carter Notch Road, Jackson, (603) 383-9090: Club Pro Bob McGraw reports in the Thursday Night Scramble last week, the winning team was Doug and Marie Jacinto, Karen O’Reilly and Andrew Perdue.
Closest-to-the-pin honors went to Nicki Lynn.
The Fall Don Ho League is scheduled to start on Wednesday, Aug. 31st. The format is a four-person scramble and the fee to play is $60 per person. Teams that would like to play should call the pro shop at (603) 383-9090 to sign up and lock in their tee time for the five-week friendly competition.
McGraw will conduct a short game clinic covering the basic fundamentals of chipping and pitching needed to be successful this Saturday at 10:30 a.m.. The fee is $20 and the class is limited to six students. Call the pro shop at (603) 383-9090 to sign up.
Hale’s Location Golf Course, West Side Road, North Conway, (603) 356-2140: John Kasparian, director of golf, reports the women's league had the week off due to the aeration of the greens. The ladies will tee it up next on Monday.
Despite heavy rains, the men's league endured the conditions that Mother Nature threw at them. Leading the way was Dick DeFronzo with a +7 quota score. DeFronzo's quota was four clear of second-place finisher Jerry Henry (+3). Steve Phillips took third place over Dale Petts by matching cards at +2.
Frank Filosa too closest-to-the-pin honors (25'9").
In other Hale's news, the Annual Homeowner's Summer Social takes place this Sunday. Forty-plus golfers are expected to participate.
Lastly, Hale's annual Demo Day (Sept. 14), sponsored by the White Mountain Hotel & Resort, is taking shape. Information regarding the event will be forthcoming in the next few weeks. Stay tuned!
Lake Kezar Country Club, Route 5, Lovell, Maine, (207) 925-2462: Nancy Calvert reports upcoming events include the PLC's Southern Maine, Log A Load for Kids Golf Tournament, which is now sold out for Friday, Aug. 26. The course is closed until 3 or 4 p.m. that day. The event benefits the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital.
Officials are now taking entries for the 31st annual Fryeburg Rec Tournament, which is a local favorite. Set for Sept. 10 and 11, there are four start times for this year’s event — Saturday at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. You can find entry forms on the Fryeburg Rec website (tinyurl.com/bddedbes) or call the clubhouse to sign up at (207) 925 2462.
Wentworth Golf Club, Route 16, Jackson, (603) 383-9641: Maryann Lowry reports Patty Keane shot her career round on Wednesday — that deserves a tip of the cap!
In ladies league action Wednesday, where only the odd holes were played, MaryAnn Fitzgerald took first in gross with a 43/30.5.
In net, the top spot went to Patty Keane with a 32.5, followed by Jeanne Mason, second at 33.5, and Lynne Walker rounded out the top three in third with a 34.
There were three chip-ins on the day off the clubs of MaryAnn Fitzgerald, Jane Goulart and Lynne Walker.
Golf talk
“The game of golf would lose a great deal if croquet mallets and billiard cues were allowed on the putting green.” — Ernest Hemingway
If you have any great local stories, golf scores or photos, tee them up and send them my way, please, so we can include them in an upcoming column. Contact Lloyd Jones at lloyd@conwaydailysun.com. Hope you have a bogey-free week.
