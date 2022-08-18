Golfers at Lake Kezar Country Club went back in time last Monday and paid homage to the best golf movie ever, “Caddyshack,” with the second Superintendent’s Revenge tournament. Participants got into the spirit of the 1980 comedy by donning some of their best threads from the era while Superintendent Mike Lewis set up a course filled with fun,

“I guess the funniest thing they did this time was to have one of the giant blowers blowing the ball off the green on hole No. 7,” said Nancy Calvert, laughing. “Also, a flag in a sand trap, a hockey stick for putting and a baseball bat off the tee. A good crowd with many new people. Fun was had by all.”

